What happened
Illinois had some ground to make up after falling behind by double figures in both halves. A game of runs in College Park, Md., ultimately favored the home team. The No. 16 Illini pieced together the beginnings of a comeback behind Terrence Shannon Jr. and RJ Melendez in the second half, but the Terrapins had the late game answer and held on for the close win.
What it means
Turns out playing a couple “neutral site” games in Las Vegas that might has well have been in Champaign based on the number of Illinois fans that showed up wasn’t terrific preparation to play a true road game to start Big Ten play against a ranked opponent. The Illini freshmen didn’t have their best night collectively, and a veteran Maryland team took advantage.
What’s next
The biggest game of the year? While Friday’s game at Maryland was Illinois’ third against a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, none of them have the early résumé quite like Texas. The No. 2 Longhorns already have home wins against Gonzaga and Creighton. At least Tuesday’s matchup in New York City will be at a neutral Madison Square Garden.
What was said
“They hit the three late, and that’s on me. That is all on me. I had Dain (Dainja) in the game. We don’t switch ball screens with him, (Terrence Shannon Jr.) got hung up and the kid got a good look. We five-way switch, and that’s a mental note I’ve got to have in the future.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Maryland guard Jahmir Young’s dagger three-pointer