What happened
A double-double from Coleman Hawkins. Terrence Shannon Jr. bringing the State Farm Center crowd to its feet with some wild athleticism. Experience mattered in Illinois’ season-opening win against Eastern Illinois. It shouldn’t have been a surprise that have been through this all before were the ones the Illini leaned on in blowing out the Panthers.
What it means
Honestly? Very little. Beating EIU by 30 points was basically the expectation Monday night in Champaign for the No. 23 team in the country. The only thing that would have moved the needle would have been another loss to the Panthers, which would have assuredly haunted Illinois coach Brad Underwood forever.
What’s next
Another opportunity for Illinois (1-0) to iron out the wrinkles Friday against Kansas City. The Roos (0-1) lost their season opener Monday to Division II Lincoln (Mo.), with the Blue Tigers making sure the Marvin Menzies era in Kansas City began with the ultimate thud. Don’t expect the result at the end of the week to be much different than the result at the beginning.
What was said
“If they’re making shots, they’re really hard to defend. They’ve got great player ball movement and great guys that can beat you off the dibble. Then they’re unselfish. They make good reads and make good passes. It makes it tough.” — EIU coach Mary Simmons on an Illinois team that made 9 of 26 three-pointers Monday night