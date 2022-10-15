What happened
Tommy DeVito played. That was always going to be a difference for Illinois on Saturday against Minnesota. The regular starting quarterback elevates what the Illini can do offensively. He was efficient, Chase Brown was a workhorse and the defense held the Gophers to just 180 yards of total offense.
What it means
Bowl eligibility in mid-October. It marks Illinois’ first bowl game since 2019, and the last time the Illini secured themselves a postseason game this early was the 2011 season. That year, of course, fell apart in a brutal way. The momentum is different more than a decade later, with a Big Ten West title certainly on the table.
What’s next
Rest during the bye week. Particularly for Brown, who carried (literally) the heaviest load of any player Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Recruiting during the bye week, too. It’s why the Illinois coaches like a Week 0 game to start the year because it presents two opportunities during the season to get on the road.
What was said
“The last time we beat Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin was 1983. I was 13 years old. We’re going to keep working on these numbers, but it’s going to be hard to find one. Nebraska didn’t get in the league that long ago.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema after another significant Big Ten victory.