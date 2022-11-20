What happened
The Illini produced many of the key ingredients for a road upset. Chase Brown helped Illinois move the ball in the second half. Tommy DeVito was effective. The defense bowed up after a bad opening drive. And the Illini played turnover-free football. But that wasn't enough to leave Michigan Stadium with what would have been the program's biggest win in more than a decade.
What it means
November hasn't been Illinois' month. A 7-1 record to start the month has slipped to 7-4 after the Illini lost their third consecutive game. Those plans to go to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis? They are very dim. At best. Illinois needs a lot of help to make that happen after Purdue's 17-9 home victory against Northwestern on Saturday.
What's next
The regular-season finale at Northwestern (1-10, 1-7). Not only a chance for Illinois (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) to beat its in-state rival for a second consecutive season but potentially improve the team's bowl stock. Northwestern hasn't won a game on this continent in 2022 with the lone win for Pat Fitzgerald's program coming in the season opener, a 31-28 win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
What was said
"We're not here to play in football games. We here to win them. Again, that's why (Saturday) is so disappointing because we had them on the ropes. Props to Michigan. They were able to fight back and win but it's just knowing we didn't finish."
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said after Saturday's close loss at No. 3 Michigan