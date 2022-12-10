What happened
There isn’t any particular nuance to what Penn State wants to accomplish offensively. How the Nittany Lions get their looks can be a bit tricky — coach Micah Shrewsberry has a real handle on Xs and Os — but at the end of the day it’s just Jalen Pickett post ups and three-pointers. Simple. Just not so simple for Illinois to stop Saturday at State Farm Center.
What it means
Losing by 15 to Penn State on Saturday afternoon after upsetting No. 2 Texas on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden certainly puts a different spin on this week for Illinois. Beating the Longhorns put the Illini in a position to be ranked in the top 10 nationally come Monday’s new AP Top 25. Now it will be the buoy that keeps them from perhaps falling out of the poll entirely.
What’s next
Finals week on the Illinois campus means a light week. At least when it comes to number of games played. The Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) won’t return to action for a whole week with a 3 p.m. home game against Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs (3-5) might not move the needle with just one Division I win, but several former Illini are scheduled to be in attendance next week.
What was said
“I knew it. I’ve had this one circled on the calendar since the league schedule came out. I knew playing in the Jimmy V, it’s pretty easy to get excited about. … I knew these nights were coming. I can live with that all of that except the complete lack of leadership and complete lack of effort that was given.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood