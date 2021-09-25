Quick hits | Purdue 13, Illinois 9
What happened
Another almost good enough performance. At least from the Illinois defense. But they say it’s a 60-minute game for a reason. It might be a well-worn cliché, but those last few minutes really do matter. They did for the Illini against Maryland and did again Saturday at Purdue. The result is the same. Another Big Ten loss.
What it means
That Week 0 win against Nebraska seems like it came from another time. Illinois has back slid into four consecutive losses. It’s happened as the Illini defense has elevated its level of play and the Illini offense has lost all traction with Brandon Peters’ return. Illinois’ inability to finish games doesn’t bode well with the second half of the schedule tougher than the first.
What’s next
Illinois (1-4, 1-2 Big Ten) will probably be a favorite at home next week against Charlotte. But it might not be by more than four or five points. The 49ers (3-1, 1-0 C-USA) got back on track Friday night with a home win against Middle Tennessee. Also on their résumé is a win at Duke. The Blue Devils have won every game since, making Charlotte’s win perhaps even more impressive.
What was said
“Frustrating. I get it. I keep telling these guys to keep chipping away. I think the part that amazes me every time is how resilient they are and the lessons they’re learning. i know they’re very frustrating — especially to the fans, the families, the administrators and the university. I know it gets very frustrating, but I can tell you we continue to make strides.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).