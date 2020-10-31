WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois handled losing double-digit players because of COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s game. The Illini didn’t let a slew of turnovers slow them down much either. But enough missed red-zone opportunities, though, ultimately crippled their chances against Purdue.
WHAT IT MEANS
Yes, the Illini mounted a fourth-quarter comeback with its fourth-string quarterback. Didn’t finish it, though, and an 0-2 start in an reduced eight-game regular season is significant. That familiar issues (i.e. leaving opposing receivers wide open) cropped up again is concerning.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Illini (0-2) at least get to stay home, hosting similarly winless Minnesota (0-2) in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Odds are it could be a shootout. Neither defense has shown an ability to get consistent stops through the first two weeks of the season.
WHAT WAS SAID
“A lot of guys counted Coran out a long time ago. You know, that literally goes to show you never know what’s going to happen.” — Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green on Taylor’s first real chance at quarterback. The two starred at Peoria High before arriving at Illinois.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).