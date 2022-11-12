What happened
Penalties. Mental errors. Turnovers. The three things Illinois coach Bret Bielema coaches as the antithesis to how he wants his program to play tripped up the Illini for a second straight week. Purdue wasn’t immune to those issues Saturday at Memorial Stadium, but the Boilermakers had just enough fewer miscues to come out on top in a pivotal Big Ten West game.
What it means
Making plans to be in Indianapolis the first Saturday of December might have been premature. Two weeks ago Illinois winning the Big Ten West almost seemed like a sure thing. The Illini were red hot. Statistically the best defense in the country and an offense doing enough behind the nation’s top rusher. Two losses later? Those Indianapolis hopes have dimmed.
What’s next
A trip to the Big House and a shot at Michigan. Next Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Wolverines, of course, has suddenly turned into a “must win” matchup if Illinois wants to keep its division title aspirations alive. How the Illini have played the last two weeks, however, would seem to preclude an upset of that magnitude actually happening.
What was said
“We had this crew at Indiana. We told our guys they were going to call a tight game. We knew how they do things. It was something we talked about. I don’t think we handled the moment well. That’s not the reason. We did enough things offensively, defensively and in the kicking game we have to clean up to win games.” — Bret Bielema on the chippy nature of the game