Which scenario is more likely to happen: Trevor Lawrence gives UI graduate and
Jaguars owner Shad Khan a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a few years or gives
Urban Meyer headaches in 2021?
Hoist a Lombardi. He’s easily the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. The way he plays can immediately transition to the league.
Kendrick Green is the Illini’s best draft hopeful and likely first to come off the board. What round do you see the
offensive lineman from Peoria going?
He’ll be a third-rounder. Easily one of the most athletic offensive lineman in the class and a great fit for a zone scheme. He’ll be a center, and the only thing hurting him is that it’s a deep center class.
If you’re Bears general manager Ryan Pace, what does the Eastern Illinois graduate
do in the first round with the 20th pick for a franchise facing a myriad of issues?
I would sit there, take my medicine and just try to add talent to either tackle, edge or corner. Attack a valuable position, but don’t sell the farm for a quarterback to try to save your job.
Of the quarterbacks likely taken in the first round, which one leads their team to the Super Bowl first and which one is a bust?
The first to lead to a team to the Super Bowl is Trevor Lawrence. I’ll go with Trey Lance as most likely to become a bust. He’s such a wild-card with his limited experience. If he doesn’t have the optimal situation around him, things could go south.