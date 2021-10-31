What happened
So much for building off the momentum of upsetting a top 10 team on the road. Illinois dropped the ball — figuratively — in Saturday’s home loss to Rutgers, failing to capitalize on its most efficient, consistent passing performance of the season. The Scarlet Knights, now winners of a single Big Ten game this season, dominated up front for the 20-14 victory.
What it means
The door to bowl eligibility isn’t slammed shut, but it’s close. Illinois will have to win out in its last three games in the next four weeks, which includes trips to Minnesota and Iowa. Big picture, though, the Illini simply haven’t found a way to compete consistently in or out of the Big Ten. Sporadic victories this fall are the clear result.
What's next
Minnesota looked like it was done for after losing top running back Mohamed Ibrahim to a season-ending injury and then losing at home to Bowling Green. Turns out the Gophers had something left in the tank after all, and Ibrahim wasn’t their only dangerous back. Illinois will have to defend the run better next week in Minneapolis than it did Saturday against Rutgers.
What was said
“We preach, preach, preach and we’re one of the best in the league in least amount of penalties. We only had three (Saturday), but they were three critical ones. … Three successive drives, three penalties. These guys get tired of me saying it, but it is 100 percent true. Penalties, mental errors and turnovers are what make you lose games.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema