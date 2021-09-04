Quick hits | Texas San Antonio 37, Illinois 30
What happened
Illinois basically got dink’d and dunk’d. Texas San Antonio broke the occasional big play, but the way the Roadrunners chewed yardage — and occasionally game clock — came with quarterback Frank Harris making smart, if economical, plays. Plays the Illini struggled just enough to stop en route to an upset loss at Memorial Stadium.
What it means
The “honeymoon period” for Illinois coach Bret Bielema is over? Losing to UTSA in the macro view of college football isn’t some terrible defeat. In the eyes of the fans that still showed up Saturday night after a rainy afternoon in Champaign, though, it’s not the follow up they were looking for after opening the season by taking down Nebraska.
What’s next
The Illini (1-1) hit the road, as nonconference play continues Sept. 11 at Virginia and these Illini try to figure out how to win on the road. The Cavaliers (1-0) got their season started with an easy win against William & Mary. The Tribe, an FCS opponent, didn’t provide much of a challenge. Illinois will try and change that next week in Charlottesville, Va.
