Quick hits | Virginia 42, Illinois 14
What happened
Chunk play after chunk play after chunk play. Saturday’s game was basically a highlight reel for the Virginia offense. Highlights are easy to stack, though, when your wide receivers are open and shoddy tackling turns short runs into lengthy gains. The Illinois defense had no answer for the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
What it means
It wasn’t just the Illinois defense that struggled (although that side was not overly sound). The Illini offense struggled to move the ball, and veteran players racked up silly penalties that hurt the team. The glimmer of hope after the Week 0 win against Nebraska has dimmed considerably with two straight losses.
What’s next
Illinois (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) returns home for a late Friday night game against Maryland. A Maryland offense that’s got some of the same dynamic capabilities as UTSA and Virginia with Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback. That it’s a short week to prepare for the Terrapins doesn’t help Illinois’ cause either.
What was said
“Everything we preach and talk about in this program didn’t materialize out there today. We saw a lot of a lack of discipline, a lack of reactionary intelligence. Just a lot of different things that we’ve got to get better at we’ve got to continue to preach. We have high expectations as coaches. I hope the players have even higher ones.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).