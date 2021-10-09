What happened
The writing was on the wall after just two drives. Illinois had the ball for the first possession of the game and promptly went three-and-out. Wisconsin followed with an 18-play scoring drive that ran nearly 10 minutes off the clock. The Illini didn’t have any more luck staying on the field offensively and only rarely got off it defensively in the 24-0 shutout loss.
What it means
The beginning of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois is featuring much more of a full rebuild than expectations might have indicated heading into the season with a veteran team. The Illini weren’t competitive against Wisconsin. At all. The Badgers enforced their will offensively and did exactly what they wanted to do. Illinois had no answer.
What’s next
A week to figure out where Illinois stands. Maybe find something, anything, that works on the offensive end. Not that the post-bye-week schedule does the Illini any favors. Next up: an 11 a.m. kickoff on Oct. 23 game at No. 4 Penn State — the first of two ranked opponents still to come. Yes, the Nittany Lions lost on Saturday, but it was by three points at undefeated Iowa.
What was said
“We’ve got seven games behind us? I’ve got five games left on my senior year, and a lot of guys do. We’ve got to win. We’ve got to find a way to win. I’m going to look myself in the mirror and see what I’m doing wrong and try to come out against Penn State a better player than I did (Saturday).”
— Illinois cornerback Tony Adams