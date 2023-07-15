Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The first Illinois athletic event of the 2023-24 school year is a little more than a month away when Illinois women's soccer hosts Loyola Chicago at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Demirjian Park in Champaign.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has a full list of tasks and responsibilities, though, before the school year begins in earnest. Here's five notable topics he touched on Saturday while making an appearance on WDWS 1400-AM with Steve Kelly and Loren Tate on 'Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk.'
On upcoming Illinois football season
"I’m anxious to see how things unfold at the quarterback spot, but we’ve got some good arm talent and decision-making there. We’re really looking forward to the football season. The guys have been putting in a tremendous amount of work this summer."
On NFL draft success in 2023 for Illinois
"It was really exciting to see so many Illini featured prominently in the draft. There’s no question it has an impact. Every player who comes to Illinois has aspirations to play professionally. They want to know that there is a chance to have that next step. We’re just getting started. We know the talent that we have on the team, and I expect we’ll see a similar showing in the draft in 2024."
On Illini men's basketball and its overseas trip to Spain in August
"I’ve been in the gym every day this week. They were in there Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. That’s one of the great elements of the foreign trip. You’ve got a lot of new faces to the program, but guys who are learning one another and learning our coaching staff. It gives us a jumpstart on that preparation. Good energy in the gym. A lot of experience in that room. There’s a great maturity. I have really high aspirations for where this program can go this year."
On Illinois football ticket sales
"This date a year ago, we didn’t have 20,000 tickets distributed to one game. This year, we have at least 30,000 tickets distributed to all seven home games. That shows a pretty meaningful growth and really captures, again, the excitement people have around Illinois football. We’re anticipating that number to grow."
On the Northwestern football hazing situation
"We put a lot of measures in place, dating all the way back to shortly after I got here in early 2016 that all fall under the integrity umbrella. As these situations arise at other schools, we always take time to study each of those situations and learn from them to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best position possible to avoid those circumstances. A lot of times, you can’t eliminate the risk, but you can certainly try and minimize it.
We’ve tried to identify all the major risk centers where major crises generally occur. We’ve taken all those things and grouped all those. They’ve all fallen under Ryan Squire for the last seven years. I think he’s one of the most unsung heroes of Illinois athletics. We have a number of different policies that deal with hazing. Northwestern did, too. It’s not to say those policies are fool-proof."