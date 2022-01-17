What happened
Illinois suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season, but it took 50 game minutes for that to occur. Kofi Cockburn's day was hampered by foul trouble, and the combination of Zach Edey in the paint, Jaden Ivey at the free throw line and Sasha Stefanovic beyond the arc helped the Boilermakers prevail in two overtimes on the road.
What it means
That the Illini, even when operating far outside perfect or even ideal circumstances, can hang with a team deemed one of the conference and nation's best. The return of Andre Curbelo following a lengthy injury absence provided a much-needed spark to the Illini, who received contributions across the board in a game they rarely led.
What's next
Illinois hits the road to rematch a Maryland team it defeated 76-64 earlier this month. How Curbelo's body responds to his first action in nearly two months plus how Cockburn responds to one of his toughest games as an Illini should play big roles in that game's final outcome.