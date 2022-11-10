Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. recaps the Illini's impressive season-opening win:
WHAT HAPPENED
The Shauna Green era is off to a flying start. It wasn’t perfect, especially in the first quarter when LIU and Illinois traded buckets. Once the Illini found the right gear, however, the Sharks really had no answer. Particularly for Makira Cook and Kendall Bostic. The two have bonded as teammates, and Illinois can’t complain about the results so far.
WHAT IT MEANS
A 1-0 start continues the positive momentum Green has built up in the offseason. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Illinois’ nonconfernce schedule was set up perfectly for a roster with plenty of new pieces trying to find their roles in the first few months of the season. Still, Illinois did what it should do against a low-major opponent.
WHAT’S NEXT
A Sunday matinee at State Farm Center against Alcorn State, with a 2 p.m. tip. It will be the Braves’ third game in the span of a week — such is life in the SWAC — after Alcorn State lost 82-33 at Tulsa on Monday night and lost 67-53 at Wichita State on Wednesday night. Another game that falls into the can’t-lose category for Illinois.
WHAT WAS SAID
“I thought it was a really good defensive effort. Obviously, I don’t like the 16 (in the fourth quarter), but we’ll work on that. We also played with some different lineups. Just really proud of our overall attention to detail and a lot of the things we talked about from practice and the (exhibition) game.”
— Illinois coach Shauna Green