WHAT HAPPENED
Some ugly basketball. At least at the beginning. It was a glacially slow start for Illinois with 15 consecutive missed shots at one point after Terrence Shannon Jr. tore the rim off with another dunk for the first points of the game. The Illini’s defense kept creating opportunities, and they converted enough to take a commanding enough lead to put Kansas City away.
WHAT IT MEANS
Shooters shoot, and, in theory, Illinois has a potentially impressive collection of shooters. It just hasn’t been a team-wide strength through the first two games of the season … and the exhibition. Three games — only two that counted — is not a large enough sample size to formulate an opinion, but the Illini are going to have to start being a little more efficient.
WHAT’S NEXT
One final tuneup before the schedule gets significantly more challenging at the end of next week in Las Vegas. But Monday at home against Monmouth? It should resemble the first two games of the season at State Farm Center. Just maybe with fewer missed shots (on not great looks). That’s got to be Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s preference at least.
WHAT WAS SAID
“It meant a lot to me. That’s something I want to do here. Those guys were all about winning. They were everyday guys. I watched them play. I want to model my game and my life after that. That motivated me a lot and meant a lot to me.” — Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps after watching Big Ten championship banner go up at State Farm Center on Friday night