Joe Vozzelli Jr. recaps the Illini's victory in an exhibition game on Friday night at State Farm Center:
What happened
A comfortable win for Illinois. But it wasn’t without issues. Shooting the ball from beyond the arc especially. Easy to get away with that against Division II competition. The positive takeaway? The Illini looked at their best on the fast break (22 points) and scored in the paint with ease (52 points).
What it means
Not a whole lot. But the exhibition game did achieve one thing: Brad Underwood got a chance to play his full complement of available players and see what lineups worked — and didn’t work — in a game setting in front of a live crowd. That’s important for what is essentially an Illini roster with plenty of new pieces.
What's next
Ten days of prep before Illinois’ season opener against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 7 at State Farm Center in Champaign. The last time the Illini played the Panthers? That didn’t go so well (read: an 80-67 loss to EIU in a charity exhibition game in Charleston in 2017). To be clear, Illinois is in a much different place.
What was said
“There’s nerves. There’s anxiety. Most of them played in front of more people than they have in their whole career put together. That is part of it. You would expect your veterans to be dialed in and focused. ... We just have to hit singles and not hit home runs.”
— Illinois coach Brad Underwood on the freshmen