CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball held its first practice of the 2021 season Monday.
Just 129 days after the final match of the ... other 2021 season.
That was college volleyball in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten postponed its conference-only schedule from fall 2020 to a winter/spring season.
A short window between the end of one competitive season and the first practice for the beginning of the next had Illinois coach Chris Tamas rather pleased with what he saw from his team.
“Normally it gets a little bit sloppy, messy, but you could tell they were getting their work done in the summer,” Tamas said of the Monday’s first practice.
The summer work started in mid-June after the team returned home in May. The coaches aren’t allowed in the gym during the summer — a deviation from other sports that can have scheduled workouts — but a series of captains’ practices roughly the last two months meant work was still accomplished in the gym.
The ideal? Build off the end of the winter/spring season.
Five wins in the final six matches ensued, including a five-set victory on the road at No. 8 Purdue in the Illini’s regular season finale.
It was strong finish to an otherwise rough season that ended with a 7-11 record and no spot in the NCAA tournament field.
“I think they have that last match against Purdue — where we were able to beat them in five — they have that taste in their mouth,” Tamas said. “We’re close. Even last year in our losses, we had a 10-match losing streak, and we were close in three or four of those matches where we were going to five sets. … That’s a little bit on experience and a little bit on we were just trying to find the right lineup in a shortened period of time. I think they’re spring boarding off of that.
“Without a pre-conference and with 48 teams in the (NCAA) tournament it was tough to be tournament eligible under those circumstances. I like our shot this year.”
Illinois will open the fall season on the road at the Panther Invite in Milwaukee where it plays UC Santa Barbara at noon before taking on the host Panthers later that day at 7 p.m. The Illini return home for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and matches against Washington (Sept. 3) and Colorado (Sept. 4) at Huff Hall.
Trips to tournaments at Creighton (Sept. 10-11) and Illinois State (Sept. 17-18) round out the nonconference portion of the schedule, which was also released Monday.
While both Creighton and Illinois State were NCAA tournament teams in the spring, the true litmus test for Illinois in nonconference play will be against Washington — a Final Four team — and Colorado.
“It kind of gives you a glimpse of what conference play is going to be like,” Tamas said. “You’ll have an early test to see where your team is at against good competition in a hopefully hostile environment there at Huff.
“I’m a big fan of scheduling fairly tough just because we have a tough Big Ten. Last year with no pre-conference at all, we end up squaring off against the top five Big Ten teams in a row with a couple COVID cancellations in there. I could not schedule that tough if I wanted to. We’ve just got to make sure we’re ramping up as we go along and get ready for conference play, but as we always talk about, it’s just one match at a time and taking care of that first match against (UC Santa Barbara on Aug. 27) will be key.”
Illinois returns the bulk of its roster from the spring, with Megan Cooney and Kylie Bruder opting to use their pandemic-generated bonus year of eligibility. The only problem for Illinois is the rest of the Big Ten took advantage of that rule, too. Like Wisconsin returning All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, among others, from a Final Four team in the spring.
“It’s going to be as tough as it usually is,” Tamas said of the Big Ten, which had six teams ranked in the final top 25 poll of the season. “Ideally, we would get the experience and some of the other teams drop, but that’s not what’s going on. That’s OK. We signed up to be in the toughest conference, and we’re going to get after it every single match.”