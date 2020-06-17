TUSCOLA — Jalen Quinn knew June 15, 2020, would mark an important day in his basketball career.
With Quinn preparing for his junior season at Tuscola, that date marked the official point when college coaches could directly reach out to Quinn under NCAA rules.
“I tried to just put everything off (Monday), just in case I had a whole bunch of phone calls or texts,” Quinn said. “I didn’t expect it to be as busy as it was.”
On Monday alone, the reigning two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball first-team selection received a pair of Division I offers, his first ones, and some form of communication from 17 different programs. Utah State and Belmont joined the fray Tuesday to bring the latter number to 19.
“I’m really fortunate. That’s a good problem to have,” Quinn said Tuesday. “I was glad for all those calls and coaches that contacted me.”
The two offers arrived from Southeast Missouri State and Illinois-Chicago in that order. Quinn’s cumulative interest list, sorted alphabetically, reads as follows: Air Force, Appalachian State, Belmont, Butler, Colorado State, Drake, Holy Cross, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Loyola (Chicago), Marquette, Miami (Ohio), Missouri, Purdue, San Diego, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Toledo and Utah State.
Absent from that roll call is Illinois, to which Quinn has made multiple short trips north for games over the past two years.
Tuscola boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth on Tuesday told The News-Gazette that coach Brad Underwood’s Illini staff was planning to reach out to Quinn.
Both Missouri and Purdue have shown longstanding interest in Quinn, but Quinn said getting his first offers from SEMO and UIC was unexpected. Both programs have first-year coaches, though, who are familiar with Illinois.
Brad Korn, a Plano native who played college basketball at Southern Illinois under former Illini coach Bruce Weber, is about to start his first season in charge at SEMO. Luke Yaklich, a former high school boys’ basketball coach at LaSalle-Peru and Joliet West, was hired at UIC this offseason and retained former Illini great Dee Brown as an assistant coach on his first coaching staff with the Flames.
“They watched some of my game film and really liked how I played and made an offer right then,” Quinn said. “It was a good day for me.”
Bozarth said he’d heard from 12 or 13 of the institutions on that list of 18 prior to Monday. Some of the first messages Quinn received, however, were not from those schools who’d made earlier contact with Bozarth.
“It is a surprise, and the surprise being that so much of the recruiting is done during the AAU season nowadays,” Bozarth said. “To be able to get this kind of interest and feedback from people ... that’s what’s most exciting moving forward.”
Bozarth isn’t talking solely in the sense of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc with the 2020 spring and summer AAU slate. Quinn also was dealing with a broken wrist during the 2019 AAU campaign’s spring portion.
“He has hardly been seen a whole lot outside of a couple weekends last summer,” Bozarth said. “As soon as people get the opportunity to truly see him, I think that’s going to continue to elevate his stock.”
Those in and around Tuscola, of course, know all about Quinn’s exploits.
The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, four steals and three assists this past season, helping the Warriors compile an impressive 26-4 record and an appearance in a Class 2A regional championship game. He netted Associated Press all-state first-team honors in Class 2A and surpassed 1,000 career points during his sophomore season as well.
Merely from those statistics, it isn’t hard to see why college teams would be interested in acquiring Quinn’s services.
“(Those that reached out) just told me they think I’m going to be a leader for their team when I come in as a freshman,” Quinn said. “They need a point guard on their team that year, and they really liked what they saw in my game.
“They just really liked how I had a lot of length and size for my position ... and they really like how I can make my teammates better.”
Quinn actually was driving to an out-of-town workout Tuesday when he spoke with The News-Gazette, an indication he won’t be easing up just because a bevy of college teams want him around.
“He has a great mindset right now. He had this busy day and still showed up to our 3:30 workout (Monday),” Bozarth said. “Now is not the time where he can rest and relax. He has to continue to be hungrier and hungrier.”