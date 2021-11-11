TUSCOLA — Kevin Quinn loves sharing stories about his grandson. Especially ones that pertain to basketball.
“When (Jalen) was 4 years old he went to a college game and he said, ‘I want to do that,’” Kevin said. “His half-brother, Blake Schilb, played for Loyola (Chicago). And he got to go to a Loyola game — little bitty guy. But he was also a huge Dee Brown fan when he was a little guy. ... He had the headband on, and we were shooting at the Nerf hoop constantly.
Schilb is a Rantoul product who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Czech Republic men’s basketball team. Brown is a former Illini star who helped Illinois reach the 2005 national championship game. Jalen soon will get to join the ranks of playing Division I college basketball in Illinois.
The Tuscola senior confirmed those intentions Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent with coach Drew Valentine’s Loyola program. Jalen verbally committed to the Ramblers on Aug. 15, and the guard sported a pair of maroon and gold sneakers during his signing ceremony inside the Warriors’ gymnasium.
“I still remember going up to (Schilb’s) game and seeing how special it was,” Jalen said. “Younger kids looking up to me is awesome. I’m just trying to set the right example, do everything right and do right by the community because they’ve always done right to me.”
Jalen admitted some relief to knowing his college path is established after a years-long recruiting process. In Kevin’s mind, the process started all the way back when Jalen was that 4-year-old boy who determined he wanted to hit the hardwood beyond high school.
“Just making it official, not having to worry about the recruiting process,” Jalen said, “just knowing you’re committed to coaches and a school that truly believe in you is something special. Now I get to focus on my high school basketball career and try to finish that out.”
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year, Quinn averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists during a condensed 2021 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard is believed to be the first Tuscola boys’ basketball player to earn a D-I scholarship, according to Warriors coach Justin Bozarth.
“It’s just been step by step to get here,” Kevin said. “He’s just in the gym somewhere almost every day. He doesn’t take days off like a normal high school kid does. To see it pay off for him, it’s been good for the whole program.”
Jalen’s final run with the Warriors begins with a Nov. 23 home game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Tuscola has accumulated a 59-21 record and a 2018 Class 2A regional championship during Jalen’s first three seasons.
Also suiting up alongside Jalen will be his younger brother, sophomore Jordan Quinn, which Kevin said is an important experience for the siblings.
“I’m really going to up my role as being a leader,” Jalen said. “I’ve been really trying to be the vocal leader. That’s what I think I’m going to be different at this year is just taking that role and expanding it a little bit.”
Jalen said the current Loyola coaches and players have “shown (him) a lot of love” since his summertime commitment to a program that beat Illinois and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
“(I’ve been) going over a lot of film from the past years that they’ve ran and (studying) what I’m going to do in their system,” Jalen said. “Just been lifting, getting shots up and all that stuff. Same thing ... to what I’ve been doing.”
Jalen also is keeping an eye on another local standout who could end up with the Ramblers.
St. Joseph-Ogden junior guard Ty Pence received an offer from Loyola on Oct. 15. Quinn said the two are close and hung out just last week.
“I told him how the culture is ... (and) how he’d fit in the three-/four-guard system,” Quinn said. “Also just letting him go through the process, but that’s my guy. I’ve been hollering at him, for sure.”
Wednesday, however, was Jalen’s day.
“We are excited,” Kevin said. “We’re not surprised that we’re here. It’s where we thought we would be at some point, but it doesn’t make it any less exciting for the whole family and the community.”