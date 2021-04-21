Athletes from The News-Gazette coverage area constitute three-fifths of the 2021 Associated Press Class 2A all-state boys' basketball first team.
AP all-state voting was revealed Wednesday for the 1A and 2A boys, with five local players being honored total.
Topping that list is the trio of Tuscola junior Jalen Quinn, St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Ty Pence and Prairie Central senior Trey Bazzell — each of whom cracked the five-athlete 2A first team.
Quinn was named the N-G All-Area boys' basketball Player of the Year last week, and his 78 voting points placed him behind only Mt. Carmel senior Kaleb Applebey in 2A.
Quinn now is a two-time AP all-state first-team selection, on top of being a three-time N-G All-Area first-teamer. He averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the 13-5 Warriors and upped his scoring average to 30 points during a seven-game period in which Tuscola was missing the majority of its starting lineup due to COVID-19 issues.
Pence and Bazzell both made the N-G All-Area first team this year as well — Bazzell for the second time.
Pence averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 9-4 Spartans, while Illinois Wesleyan commit Bazzell averaged 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocks for the 11-4 Hawks.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Elijah Tidwell and Iroquois West senior Jack McMillan both were named to an AP all-state honorable mention list — Tidwell in 2A and McMillan in 1A.
Below are the complete voting results for the AP all-state 1A and 2A boys' basketball teams, selected by a media contingent that includes N-G preps coordinator Colin Likas and sports editor Matt Daniels.
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM
Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Jr., G) — 86 points
Noah Franklin, Cobden (6-7, Sr., F) — 84 points
Luke Braman, Roanoke-Benson (6-9, Sr., C) — 64 points
Coltin Quagliano, Kewanee Wethersfield (6-0, Sr., PG) — 63 points
Noah Livingston, Casey-Westfield (6-0, Sr., G) — 62 points
SECOND TEAM
Drew Gaston, Indian Creek (5-10, Sr., PG) — 56 points
AJ Smith, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran (6-4, Sr., SG) — 50 points
Joe Melton, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield (6-7, Sr., PF) — 43 points
Ganon Greenman, Cambridge Ridgewood (6-2, Sr., G) — 31 points
Kejuan Currie, Chicago Fenger (6-2, Sr., G) — 25 points
Jacob Schleich, North Fulton (Sr., PG) — 25 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Treyton Selman, Milledgeville (5-11, Sr., G; 23 points); Connor Barnett, Fulton (6-3, Sr., G; 22 points); Graham Meisenhelter, Macon Meridian (6-0, Jr., G; 20 points); Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-6, Soph., F; 20 points); Declan Schemmel, East Dubuque (6-1, Sr., G; 16 points); Declan Flynn, Monmouth United (6-4, Sr., G; 15 points); Kaden Eirhart, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G; 14 points); Taj McKinney, Wayne City (6-0, Jr., PG; 14 points); Lonnel Strickland, Chicago Fenger (6-4, Jr., G; 12 points); Brandon Ceylor, Dwight (6-1, Sr., SG; 11 points); Kanon Webb, Goreville (6-1, Sr., G; 9 points); Logan Antrim, Effingham St. Anthony (6-0, Sr., PG; 8 points); Garrett Gunter, Sesser-Valier (6-1, Sr., G; 8 points); Tate Kunzeman, Griggsville-Perry (5-11, Jr., PG; 8 points); Jacksen Harre, Okawville (5-9, Sr., G; 6 points); Kellen Henze, Lanark Eastland (6-1, Jr., PG; 6 points); Nolton Klingele, Liberty (6-2, Sr., PG; 6 points); Brayden Long, Yorkville Christian (6-3, Soph., G; 6 points); Jack McMillan, Iroquois West (6-0, Sr., G; 6 points); Cameron Russell, Indian Creek (5-10, Sr., G; 6 points); Connor Steichen, Gardner-South Wilmington (6-4, Sr., F; 6 points).
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Kaleb Applebey, Mount Carmel (6-8, Sr., F/C) — 88 points
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola (6-4, Jr., PG) — 78 points
Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Soph., G/F) — 66 points
Jerrell Edwards, Chicago Dunbar (6-3, Jr., G) — 57 points
Trey Bazzell, Prairie Central (6-3, Sr., G) — 45 points
SECOND TEAM
Zach Derus, Rockford Lutheran (5-10, Sr., G) — 42 points
Landon Zurliene, Fairfield (6-3, Sr., G) — 33 points
Mac Parmelee, Chillicothe IVC (6-3, Sr., SG) — 25 points
J. Caleb Slawinski, Chicago Corliss (6-7, Sr., F) — 24 points
Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3, Soph., SG) — 23 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Reece Johnson, Benton (6-1, Sr., G; 22 points); Nate Henry, Rockridge (6-4, Sr., G/F; 21 points); Ben VanderWal, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-6, Jr., G/F; 19 points); Josh Harris, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-4, Sr., G/F; 19 points); Duane Doss, Beecher (5-7, Jr., PG; 18 points); Dre Scott, Pinckneyville (6-5, Sr., PF; 16 points); Enari Thomas, Chicago Marshall (6-1, Sr., G; 16 points); Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Fieldcrest (5-10, Sr., PG; 14 points); Buzz Ritzel, Nashville (6-2, Sr., SG; 14 points); Daniel Duncan, Peoria Christian (6-1, Sr., G; 13 points); Beau Stipp, Mt. Carmel (6-0, Sr., PG; 12 points); Isaac Hosman, Massac County (6-0, Fr., PG; 12 points); Austin Brown, Johnston City (6-3, Jr., G; 11 points); Elijah Tidwell, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-0, Sr., G; 9 points); Will Dunlap, Orion (6-4, Sr., F; 9 points); Evan Wermert, Teutopolis (6-3, Sr., G/F; 8 points); Holt Geltmaker, Chillicothe IVC (6-2, Sr., G/F; 8 points); JT Welch, Bloomington Central (5-10, Sr., G; 8 points); Mitchell Haake, Breese Mater Dei (6-5, Sr., F; 8 points); Brady Moore, Breese Central (6-4, Jr., G; 6 points).