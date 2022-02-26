ARCOLA — Every once in a while, Tuscola boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth has to remind himself that, when it comes to coaching senior point guard Jalen Quinn, a hands-off approach is best.
“To be 100 percent honest, we joke as coaches that sometimes, we’ve just got to stay out of the way,” Bozarth said. “Everybody knows Jalen’s a great basketball player, but no one outside knows how hard Jalen works to be a great basketball player. I’ve never seen a kid put in as much kid to have the level of success that he has.”
When he does that, the Loyola Chicago signee has the ability to take over, as he when he scored 32 points in the Warriors’ 56-33 win over Arcola in the Class 1A Arcola Regional title game on Friday night. No matter how the Purple Riders (16-11) defended him, whether they were forcing him to launch long threes, like the two he made early, or drive to the basket, like he did over and over again, the Purple Riders had no answer for Quinn.
“He’s been a thorn in my side for four years,” Arcola coach Greg Gisinger said. “I’m glad he’s graduating.”
Midway through the second quarter, the Purple Riders hung with the Warriors and Quinn, who scored 18 of the Warriors’ 24 points in the first half. With the Purple Riders grinding out long possessions, the game was tied at 14 early in the second quarter.
The Warriors, though, clamped down defensively, speeding up Arcola’s offense and forcing them into a less comfortable style of play. At the half, they led 24-15, and in the second half, they took over.
“That little run at the end of the quarter was crucial in just kind of getting us to settle in a little bit,” Bozarth said.
As Tuscola (27-6) makes a run toward state this year, Quinn’s supporting cast will be vital.
That group includes two sophomores, Josiah Hortin and Jordan Quinn, Jalen’s younger brother.
While COVID-19 robbed everyone on the Warriors’ roster but Quinn of postseason experience, Quinn actually thinks, in a certain way, the experience of the last year helped that group prepare for a long run this year.
“With COVID and quarantines, a lot of the younger guys had to step up,” Quinn said. “They put in nonstop work and they’re willing to get better.”
Quinn will likely celebrate on bigger stages in larger arenas throughout his basketball career.
On those teams, he’ll play a role that fits his specialty as a facilitator, like he does in huge AAU tournaments around the country.
Playing for his small community, taking over games, carrying his team to wins and celebrating with his childhood friends is different. Finally, after two years of basketball without a postseason, he was able to celebrate another regional title.
“We tell him all the time, the game of basketball is going to take him all over the country,” Bozarth said. “It’s going to afford him opportunities to go all over the world. But there’s nothing that could ever replicate playing with your best buddies and representing the town that you grew up in.”