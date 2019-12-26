TUSCOLA — Justin Bozarth has an easy carrot to dangle in front of his Tuscola boys’ basketball team.
“We have never won the Monticello tournament,” Bozarth said prior to wins last week against Judah Christian and Tri-County, pushing the Warriors to 7-0 on the season. “In fact, it’s probably been close to 12 years or so since we’ve even made the championship game.”
Tuscola should be one of the favorites heading into the 2019 version of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla. The Warriors play twice on Thursday versus Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10 a.m.) and Oakwood (6 p.m.), also playing in the same pool as the host program.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1) and Ridgeview (8-1) reside in the opposite pool, with Bozarth saying the Panthers may “on paper” be the proverbial top seed.
One aspect Tuscola has going in its favor regardless of its opponent is access to a Division I talent.
Jalen Quinn has drawn eyes from Illinois and Purdue, among other major college programs, and his recent efforts prove why. The sophomore boasted a triple-double of 35 points, 13 steals and 10 rebounds against Judah, then recorded 27 points and 12 rebounds less than 24 hours later versus Tri-County.
“Obviously, Jalen demands and creates a lot of attention from the opposing defense,” Bozarth said, “and maybe what he doesn’t necessarily get a ton of credit for right now is he’s an elite passer with really, really good vision.”
All of those factors are helping juniors Grant Hardwick and Cole Cunningham get open for clean looks at the basket. Meanwhile, seniors Ben Dixon and Jacob Kibler are cleaning up in the paint both offensively and defensively.
Perhaps the most intriguing storyline for Tuscola, however, comes in the form of senior Nick Williams.
“Nick’s good enough to be one of our starters,” Bozarth said. “We told a group of guys that, hey, we need a guy from what we would consider our starting six to thrive in the sixth-man role.
“... Nick came back to me the next day at school, and he said, ‘Coach, I’ve been thinking a lot about this.’ And he goes, ‘Coach, I think I want that role to where I want to be the first guy off the bench, and to where I can create the energy and the spark that we need.’”
Even though Bozarth possesses an overall younger roster than the one which secured a Class 2A regional plaque last season, observers such as Judah coach Bill Ipsen have stated this Warriors outfit may be even better than the previous one.
What that means for this week’s eight-team field at the Holiday Hoopla remains to be seen.
“We’re looking forward to playing in front of some good crowds,” Bozarth said, “and competing and seeing if our best shot is good enough.”