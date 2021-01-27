Iowa center Luka Garza leads the race for Big Ten Player of the Year, with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu on his heels. The competition for Big Ten Freshman of the Year is a touch less decided. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the top-five freshmen in the league:
Hunter Dickinson | Michigan
Dickinson’s status as the best freshman big man in the conference probably sells him short. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center is arguably among the league’s 10 best players overall. Dickinson filled a vital role for Michigan this season and is producing at 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game all while shooting 68.8 percent.
Adam Miller | Illinois
No Big Ten freshman had quite the debut as Miller, who scored 28 points in his first game. It was a tough act to follow. Miller hasn’t reached those heights since, but he’s found a measure of consistency in the new year by averaging 11.2 points and shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range in his last five games.
Brandon Newman | Purdue
Newman has ridden the freshman roller coaster this season, too, despite being the lone redshirt candidate on this list. The 6-5, 195-pound guard’s scoring has ebbed and flowed to where he’s paired nine games in double figures with eight with 10 or fewer points. His season-long 40.3 percent three-point shooting, though, is a plus.
Andre Curbelo | Illinois
Look no further than Curbelo when it comes to the best playmaker among Big Ten freshmen. The 6-1 point guard trails only fifth-year Michigan guard Mike Smith on the Big Ten-only assists leaderboard. Curbelo still catches his teammates unaware with some of his passes, but the Illini are better when he’s at his playmaking best.
Keegan Murray | Iowa
Thirty-four other Big Ten freshmen were ranked ahead of Murray in the Class of 2020 247Sports Composite ranking. The 6-8 forward was the No. 332 overall recruit — one spot behind twin brother and fellow Iowa freshman Kris — but that hasn’t stopped Murray from turning into an important piece off the Hawkeyes’ bench.
