CHAMPAIGN — Three rhyming words define what Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood wants from his offense.
Race is rather self explanatory. The Illini are at their best in transition, with guards like Ayo Dosunmu or Andre Curbelo pushing the ball in what can turn into one-man, fast-break moments. The more often, the better.
Pace sounds the same, but is different. Not every possession will be a full-stage assault in transition. Every team has to be able to run successful half-court offense. But half-court offense doesn’t mean slow offense. Underwood still wants his to pop.
Space isn’t too hard to define, either. All five players jammed in one spot makes life too easy for the opposing defense. Spreading four guards around what’s mostly turned into a single big man has always been the goal. The execution when it comes to shot-making has just improved this season.
Improved enough that No. 14 Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) currently boasts the ninth most efficient offense in the country, per the KenPom ratings, heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against No. 21 Ohio State (10-3, 4-3).
It’s the best for any of Underwood’s teams at Illinois and his best as a coach since his lone season at Oklahoma State in 2016-17 featured the country’s best offense behind a backcourt comprised of Jawun Evans, Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll.
The makeup of this Illinois team and that Oklahoma State team, of course, is different.
The Cowboys didn’t have a post presence like Kofi Cockburn. Evans is a different kind of guard than Dosunmu.
Underwood can tie those two teams together, though, in one specific area. Both rosters either are or were filled with good passers.
“You have to have shot makers, yes, but if you can’t pass, you can’t play offense,” Underwood said. “Then everything becomes off the bounce, and baskets aren’t assisted. … That’s the one similarity — and it’s helped our shooting this year — is our ability to pass. We’re able to do that with IQ and feel and delivering the ball at the right time to get guys easy baskets. That’s the one common thread.”
Illinois’ top-10 offense is built around three key areas. Rebounding 34 percent of their own misses is important for the Illini. So is the fact they can knock down shots with more consistency this season, ranking fifth nationally in shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.
Then there’s Illinois’ passing ability. Curbelo leads the Big Ten in conference play only at 6.1 assists per game. For the entire season, the Illini rank fourth in the Big Ten at 17.46 assists per game. Better than 50 percent of Illinois’ made field goals — 57.3 percent to be exact — have been assisted this season.
“Curbelo, when he gets in there, he’s making the right reads,” Dosunmu said. “We get a lot of shots up. It’s playing read-and-react basketball. We’re all high-level players. Whenever someone gets it — the other four players — I trust they’ll make the best decision for the team.”
Underwood has also given his team a certain measure of freedom on the offensive end. Few limitations or restrictions are imposed.
“He allows us to go out there and play, do what we do best and just not turn the ball over,” Dosunmu said. “If it’s your shot or if it’s your time to break the defender down, then do it. If not, swing the ball and let someone else make a play. Make the right read. Just play fundamental basketball. We have a lot of high-level guys. Our chemistry is evolving day by day. I think it’s helping us make better decisions and causing our offensive efficiency to rise.”
Underwood said his players are comfortable making the right decisions offensively during games because of the work put in during practice.
Assistant coach Stephen Gentry works with the Illini guards. Drilling situations every day — knowing how opposing defenses will react to different scenarios — has led to better understanding of what to do offensively.
That’s never more necessary than in Big Ten play. Sneaking up on a conference opponent with something new isn’t all that likely. No surprises in the Big Ten, after all.
“Every team is going to know your actions,” Dosunmu said. “Every team is going to try to stop our actions. Try to stop what I do best and try to stop what Kofi does best. It’s about running our actions with pace. That’s what our coaches emphasize a lot — running with pace, running with speed and still executing our actions.”