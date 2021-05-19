STILLWATER, Okla. — The rain delay came early Tuesday at Karsten Creek Golf Club and the NCAA Stillwater Regional.
It also might have come at just the right time.
Illinois’ final round had barely started, but it was already looking a bit rough.
A 90-minute break as the rain fell in central Oklahoma provided the opportunity for the Illini to refocus.
The result was a runner-up finish for Illinois behind host Oklahoma State — the only team to finish under par in the final round — and a spot in the NCAA championships, which are scheduled for May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The rain delay might have been most beneficial for Jerry Ji.
The Illinois sophomore started his final round at 4-over through three and then shot 4-under to finish the day with an even-par 72. That resulted in an eighth-place finish for the tournament.
“To take a break like that and reset and play the golf he played I think says a lot about — even though he’s a young player — the maturity and confidence he has in himself,” Illinois senior Michael Feagles said.
Illinois had a built-in cushion to absorb a somewhat rough start Tuesday. The gap between the Illini in second and the sixth-place team (the top five advance) was double-digit strokes.
“I thought we did most of our qualifying (Monday),” Small said of the two strong rounds his team posted. “We pushed out and had a big lead, but you don’t want to come out flat and don’t want to let bad, sloppy play impede the team. Then things can get out of control sometimes.
“I thought we didn’t have that happen (Tuesday) because our guys were strong and persevered and played a solid round of golf. One-under par on that golf course with all the stuff on the line and playing with a big lead is something that you have to do. Good teams do.”
The early rain delay didn’t hurt. It allowed the Illini to hit the reset button, and Small said his team used those 90 minutes wisely.
“You want to use it to your advantage,” Small said. “If you’re not playing well, you want to reboot and regather your thoughts and come out stronger the next time. If you’re playing well, you want to stay in the game mentally. … There’s an art to it, and I think that’s something we take pride in.”
Feagles and Illinois junior Adrien Dumont de Chassart both birdied No. 18 to get to 1-under 71 for the day and 5 under for the tournament and into a four-way tie for third.
Giovanni Tadiotto shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and finished the tournament tied for 26th at 5-over 211, while Tommy Kuhl struggled in the final round and tied for 47th at 12-over 228.
“It seems like we’ve been trading shots all year,” Feagles said of Dumont de Chassart. “We’ve kind of had an ongoing joke on both of our scoring averages and how close they’ve been all spring. Adrien’s a phenomenal player. I know with him playing behind me you’ve kind of got a security blanket back there because you can always assume Adrien’s playing well.
“For both of us to finish top three at the regional is nice, but the better outlook on it is two guys finishing top three at the regional will almost guarantee your team is advancing. I think that’s what we’re most proud of.”
Illinois’ runner-up finish in Stillwater marked a 13th consecutive trip to the NCAA championship. Only Texas has a longer streak at 14. That successful run means quite a bit to Small — and his team.
“If there was ever a trap regional that was tough to get out of, this would have been it,” Small said. “There’s some good mid-majors that played well here, and this course is so difficult. To have the second-longest streak in the country for a ‘northern’ program is something we’re really proud of.”
“It’s definitely a priority for us,” Feagles added. “We concentrate on those things and try to create a standard throughout the entire year to where we can get to regionals and just hit our standard and we’ll be able to make a national championship.”