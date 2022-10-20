URBANA — Three matches occurred simultaneously Saturday morning at Lindsay Tennis Center in Champaign. All semifinals in the Class 1A Centennial Sectional girls’ tennis tournament.
Uni High freshman Kruthi Ramanath wasn’t involved with any of them. Though she originally was scheduled to contest a singles semifinal match with Danville senior CiCi Brown.
Ramanath’s opponent, however, pulled out of the match because of illness.
So Ramanath was left to prepare as best she could for a championship match against either Danville sophomore Reese Rundle or Schlarman junior Maya Jenny.
That meant walking onto the facility’s northwest corner court and hitting with younger brother Samith Ramanath. The siblings’ father, Ramanath Subramanyam, stood off to the side and occasionally offered input.
“I always warm up with my brother,” said Kruthi, adding that Samith is a sixth-grader. “He’s almost as good as me — almost. Someday, we’ll see.”
Kruthi has given Samith at least one IHSA-related goal to aspire toward.
Kruthi Ramanath captured the local sectional’s singles title via a 6-3, 6-0 decision versus Rundle.
Ramanath entered the tournament as its top singles seed despite not participating in any IHSA events beforehand — a result of her being Uni High’s only girls’ tennis player this season.
Her past outcomes — especially in United States Tennis Association events — precede her lack of IHSA experience, however.
Ramanath resides in the No. 9-16 seed section of this week’s Class 1A state tournament singles draw, the only local seeded singles athlete.
She’ll open play Thursday against Rockford Boylan senior Emily Kielty in a first-round match at Hoffman Estates High School.
“I’ve always played tennis for myself. I wanted to show other people my tennis,” said Ramanath, who took up the sport when she was 6 years old and has played competitively since she was 8. “I wanted to get something for the school. I always saw people saying, ‘I went to state,’ and I was like, ‘I want to go to state, too.’”
Ramanath is the first Uni High girls’ tennis player to qualify for state since Catherine Guo did so in singles play in 2019.
“I’m just going to go there and play the best I can. I’m looking to get at least (to the quarterfinals),” Ramanath said. “I just have to go there and play the same way I played here, play my best tennis.”
Luke Bronowski and Ross Smith co-coach the Illineks’ tennis players, across the girls’ and boys’ seasons. Smith was on hand Saturday to assist Ramanath alongside her father and brother.
“Even if she hits a rough patch, she’s going to be tough enough mentally to battle through those things,” Bronowski said. “She’s going to be a force up there at the state tournament and give a spotlight to east central Illinois.”
Two of Ramanath’s strongest on-court attributes are her speedy serve and dangerous forehand shots. Repetition is one way in which she’s been able to hone both crafts.
“I hit every day. Usually I’ll have hitting sessions with coaches, but if not, I’ll just hit with my brother for one or two hours,” Ramanath said. “I hit at Atkins (Tennis Center). I hit at Dodds (Tennis Center). I hit everywhere.
“I can find plenty of hitting partners. If someone’s good, then I’ll hit with them. We’ll usually set up a time ... and we can make it a routine.”
The Ramanath siblings partake in exhibition matches against one another, as well.
“It’s usually close. If I ever lose to him, it’s a little bit of shame,” Ramanath said of her younger brother. “People like to make that known, too. They’re like, ‘Wow, you lost to your brother? No way.’ So it gives me a little more drive.”
Ramanath easily breaks local highway speed limits with her top ball-service velocity.
“My fastest serve is 98 miles per hour. I’m two away from breaking 100, so that’s what I’m looking to do,” Ramanath said. “I’ve always been one to hit hard, so I’ve got to channel that power into my serve.”
Ramanath said hard serves come from “the legs and the right toss.” She also tries to mix things up with angles and flat serves so she isn’t delivering only speed to her opponent.
At-home work with medicine balls also permits Ramanath to improve both her serve and forehands.
“That’s always been my favorite shot,” she said of the forehand. “I hit lots and lots of forehands and use the same legs and get under it. ... A lot of hitting has gotten my forehand where I want it to be.”
Ramanath said she’s gone through a long line of tennis coaches to help her on the court. To that point, Bronowski credited Ramanath’s “own hard work and own determination” more than anything for making her the player she is.
“She’s so consistent. Whether she makes a mistake or not, she’s able to keep playing through that,” Bronowski said. “That makes those ground strokes or serves even more of a competitive edge because ... the player on the other side is going to have to know there’s not going to be too many double faults on her serves. They’re going to have to play those points.”
Ramanath is attempting to become the first Uni High girls’ tennis player to earn a state medal, which requires a top-six finish in a 64-player, double-elimination bracket.
After winning her sectional championship last weekend, Ramanath expressed a desire for the Illineks to form an actual girls’ tennis team in the future. Bronowski feels Ramanath’s accomplishments — both past and upcoming — could help that become a reality.
“It’s definitely a thing that is brought up,” Bronowski said. “Hopefully with her doing well and how far she gets, maybe it can give an extra push to get girls’ tennis being a bigger thing at Uni High.”