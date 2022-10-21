One senior and two freshmen constitute the remaining local presence in the IHSA Class 1A girls’ tennis state tournament, entering the third and final day of play in the Chicago suburbs.
Uni High freshman Kruthi Ramanath and the Danville pairing of senior Lexi Ellis and freshman Anna Houpt advanced through Friday’s action, and both parties are contenders for a fifth-place finish in their respective draws.
Ramanath entered Friday as a singles quarterfinalist but suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Chicago Latin’s Nicola Kupczyk in her first match.
“They traded back and forth the whole match. It was really just one break each set,” Illineks co-coach Ross Smith said. “Kruthi definitely belonged there. The girl was just a little bit steadier.”
Ramanath rebounded nicely when she topped Illinois Math and Science’s Josie Kim 6-0, 6-2 in a consolation quarterfinal match.
“(Ramanath) came out red-hot,” Smith said. “She looked even more focused. ... She didn’t have a lot of time in between (matches), which helped as well. It was a bummer she couldn’t get to the semi, but she played well.”
Ramanath’s next opponent is Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb, with the two slated to face off Saturday morning in a consolation semifinal at Rolling Meadows High School.
Webb placed fifth in last year’s 1A singles state tournament.
Should Ramanath defeat Webb here, she’ll meet either Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee or St. Viator’s Meredith Garcia in the fifth-place match, ensuring Uni High its first-ever girls’ tennis state medal.
“I don’t think it’s about the glory,” Smith said of Ramanath’s mindset. “It’s definitely a big achievement, what she’s already done. We want to finish as high as we can ... (and) she also knows what she’s capable of.”
Ellis and Houpt started Friday in the doubles consolation bracket’s fourth round and earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Dixon’s Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl.
The Vikings’ duo followed that successful victory with wins against Wheaton St. Francis’ Elen Ryson and Maddie Hoden (6-3, 6-1) and Chicago Latin’s Alice Mihas and Malia Chen (6-4, 6-4), moving on to the consolation semifinals.
“I’ve always had that goal (of making it to Saturday), but I never really thought it was going to happen,” said Ellis, a singles state qualifier last year. “When it happened, I was like, ‘Dang, I’m actually going.’”
Houpt, the daughter of Danville coach Kathy Houpt, quickly learned about the effect of what she and Ellis are accomplishing.
“At first, I didn’t really realize how big of a deal it was, especially to make it to Saturday,” Anna Houpt said. “I was pretty nervous, but I was trying to keep myself composed so that we could play better. It was nerve-racking, but so exciting.”
The girls’ next foes are Fenwick’s Trinity Hardin and Kate Trifilio, whom they’ll battle Saturday morning at Rolling Meadows. Hardin and Trifilio notched sixth place in last season’s 1A state doubles showcase.
A win in that match would guarantee state medals for the Danville pair, the Vikings’ first — and only other ones — in girls’ tennis since Lisa Buchanan and Kerry Simpson placed sixth in the 1978 doubles field.
Ellis and Houpt would encounter either Chicago Latin’s Mia Bianco and Mia Lapiere or Nazareth Academy’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris in the fifth-place match.
“It’s the best we’ve ever played,” Ellis said. “It’s cool when you go to state and you don’t really know everybody and don’t have expectations. We just kind of went into it like there’s nothing to lose.”
Danville also could share the Class 1A third-place team trophy if Ellis and Houpt win twice on Saturday and Chicago University’s Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda don’t win their state-championship doubles match.
The Vikings currently trail Triad 19-17 for the third-place slot, while Chicago University also boasts 17 points. Triad is done competing in the tournament.
“It’s showcasing Danville tennis and showing the bigger schools in our class how good we are as a team,” Houpt said. “I feel like we’re more underdogs.”
Three other local state entries dropped out of play on Friday.
Danville sophomore Reese Rundle took a 6-2, 6-1 defeat from Flora’s Lanie Carder in the singles consolation fourth round, and Schlarman junior Maya Jenny suffered the same fate via a 6-0, 6-2 decision versus Triad’s Jocelynn Carmody.
Vikings seniors Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller won a doubles consolation fourth-round match against Timothy Christian’s Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene (4-6, 7-5, 10-3) before losing to Fenwick’s Abraham and Paris in the consolation fifth round (6-2, 6-1).