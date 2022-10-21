Uni High freshman Kruthi Ramanath is three wins away from an IHSA state title.
Ramanath finished 3-0 in Thursday’s first day of the Class 1A girls’ tennis state singles tournament, leaving herself as one of nine individuals who still could top the field when play concludes Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.
“(She’s) trying to stay in the present moment and enjoy it,” Illineks co-coach Ross Smith said. “She looks confident. It’s definitely exciting.”
Ramanath started her run by defeating Rockford Boylan’s Emily Kielty 6-2, 6-1 before beating Flora’s Lanie Carder 6-3, 6-2 and Timothy Christian’s Jane Carter 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Looking to become the first Uni High girls’ tennis player to capture a state medal, Ramanath will face Latin’s Nicola Kupczyk in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“She’s playing free and doesn’t seem like she has a lot of pressure on her,” Smith said. “She’s handling the moment really well.”
Ramanath is the lone local athlete still vying for a state championship, but she’s not the only area representative still playing. Danville maintains three state entries going into Friday, with each winning two matches on Thursday.
In singles, sophomore Reese Rundle beat Normal U-High’s Mia Trudo 7-6 (6), 6-1 and Carbondale’s Skylar Moore 6-2, 6-3 before stumbling against Fenwick’s Lily Brecknock 6-0, 6-1.
d Rundle continues her state stay on Friday with a fourth-round consolation match versus Carder at Rolling Meadows High School.
“She got two great wins,” Vikings coach Kathy Houpt said. “She’s playing her best tennis right now. She just goes out and tries hard, and we keep telling her to stick with your own game. Everything’s clicking.”
Danville senior Lexi Ellis and freshman Anna Houpt collected victories against Effingham’s Aila-Jai Woomer and Izzy Volpi (6-0, 6-2) and Jerseyville’s Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble (6-1, 6-2).
But the pairing was forced into the consolation bracket with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Chicago University’s Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda. Ellis and Houpt will meet Dixon’s Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl in a consolation fourth-round match on Friday at Palatine High School.
“They played OK, but they want to get some wins in the bag,” Kathy Houpt said. “They were not discouraged by (losing). They’re ready to keep playing.”
Danville seniors Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller also will continue to play in doubles field.
Towne and Hotsinpiller beat Washington’s Hailey Gerlach and Elissa Roozenboom (6-1, 6-4) as well as Teutopolis’ Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst (6-1, 7-5).
The two Vikings then ran into Latin’s Mia Bianco and Mia Lapiere, losing 6-1, 6-4. Towne and Hotsinpiller continue play by next facing Timothy Christian’s Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene in the consolation draw’s fourth round at Palatine.
“In the second round, they were down in the second set and made a big comeback and ended up winning it,” Houpt said. “They gave (Bianco and Lapiere) a good match. That, to me, is very encouraging.”
Danville is in fifth place in the team standings with 13 points, nine behind first-place Fenwick.
Schlarman junior Maya Jenny also remains in the singles bracket after a 3-1 first day.
She defeated Dunlap’s Maya Baman 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the opening round before losing to Effingham St. Anthony’s Emily Kowalke in the second round
Elsewhere, Danville senior CiCi Brown went 1-2 in singles, Mahomet-Seymour juniors Savannah Amatyleon and Emily Young posted a similar record in doubles, and Champaign Central senior Candace Wilund and junior Mariclare O’Gorman went 0-2 in doubles.