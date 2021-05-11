CHAMPAIGN — The signal Dan Paulson flashed to Reagan Cheely did not suggest impending fireworks.
The Parkland softball freshman stepped into the batter’s box on a cool, windy Monday afternoon at the Cobras’ home field.
Redshirt sophomore Summer Johnson stood on first base following her single to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.
The NJCAA Division II Central A District tournament game between top-seeded Parkland and second-seeded Lincoln Land was tied at 1. The Cobras found themselves one win away from securing their first national tournament berth since 2012.
So Paulson, Parkland’s co-head coach with wife Kristi, opted for a small-ball approach to begin Cheely’s at-bat.
“I did give her the bunt sign ... and she bunted it foul,” Dan Paulson said. “We let her hit the next pitch.”
Good choice.
The Villa Grove product drilled a two-run home run over the left field fence, giving freshman starting pitcher Chayse Ramey all the help she needed in the Cobras’ 3-1 victory over the Loggers.
“Definitely (a) surprise because I was not trying to hit a home run at all,” said Cheely, who entered the game with 18 home runs and 65 RBI on the season. “I was just trying to hit the ball. It was a great feeling.”
Cheely’s dramatic home run and an earlier RBI single from sophomore and Fisher graduate Sydney Eichelberger allowed Ramey to pitch either with a tie or with the lead for most of her seven-inning outing versus Lincoln Land (32-17).
She turned in 12 strikeouts for Parkland (51-7) while allowing just two hits and one run on a Kate Finchum RBI single in the top of the third. Ramey retired the last 12 batters she faced, sending seven Loggers back to their dugout on a punchout.
“I knew I wanted the last strikeout. I knew that,” said Ramey, who earned tournament MVP status and fanned Rebecca Littrel to end the game. “I was so shocked. I had no idea (the MVP award) was coming at all.”
Despite a swirling wind that frequently blew out to right field, Ramey and Lincoln Land freshman Alli Brumleve engaged in a pitchers’ duel for most of the afternoon.
Ramey appeared in trouble almost instantly. After notching the game’s first out in the top of the first, the Cobras were hampered by a fielding error, a walk and a catcher’s interference call to load the bases.
No problem for Ramey, who struck out Makenna Byers and Kennedy Fellers to strand three runners.
“I knew all the runners that were on were fast,” Ramey said. “The next couple batters, they had very powerful bats. That was very important to get out of that inning, one way or another.”
Paulson wasn’t surprised that Ramey, who earned the pitching win against both fourth-seeded Danville Area Community College and third-seeded Illinois Central in tournament games on Saturday, came up big again Monday.
“She’s been unbelievable,” Paulson said. “She’s a great team player, and with that, she’s had good support behind her — good defense, a lot of runs. Not (Monday) so much, but throughout the course of the year she’s had a lot of run support behind her.”
As Monday’s game wore on, it became clear Ramey would need to make a smaller run total stand up in order for the Cobras to avoid a winner-takes-all second game versus the Loggers. Lincoln Land knocked off Illinois Central earlier Monday afternoon to guarantee at least one game against Parkland in the double-elimination tournament.
The Cobras and Loggers faced one another four times in the regular season, splitting those meetings evenly.
“We knew their pitchers. We knew their hitters,” Cheely said. “So it helped Chayse pitch, definitely, because we knew what their hitters can do. And it helped all of us because we got to practice facing pitching like their pitchers do.”
Brumleve sent down Parkland’s first six hitters before connecting with sophomore Lauren Kavanagh’s back knee to open the bottom of the third. After a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Taylor Dugger and one of sophomore Madison Vogel’s two hits on the day, Eichelberger slapped her run-scoring single to left.
A single from freshman Lizzy Davis and a double from Vogel was all the Cobras could muster between Eichelberger’s hit and Johnson’s sixth-inning single.
But Cheely’s mighty swing allowed less than expected to be enough.
“Just so happy for the kids. They put a lot into this,” Paulson said. “To see it pay off, it’s unbelievable.”
Next up for Parkland is the national tournament, beginning May 25 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. The Cobras seek their first-ever championship on that stage, capturing runner-up finishes in 2002, 2005 and 2006 before placing third in 2012.
“We’re excited, but we’re not done,” Paulson said. “We’re not going to nationals thinking that we’re there. We’re going there to win it.”