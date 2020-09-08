PHOENIX — Former Illinois forward Brian Randle was hired as an assistant coach by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Peoria native and Peoria Notre Dame grad spent the past two seasons as an assistant video coordinator and then player development coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"My family and I are incredibly excited to join the Phoenix Suns," Randle in an official release. "I couldn’t be more excited to work with and learn from Coach Monty Williams. The Suns have a strong young core with a great future ahead; I am grateful and humbled for this opportunity."
Randle played four seasons in five years at Illinois for Bruce Weber after taking a medical redshirt during the national runner-up 2004-05 season. The 6-foot-8 forward started 96 of the 121 games he played for the Illini and averaged seven points and 4.5 rebounds in his career.
Randle played professionally from 2008-2017 and almost exclusively in Israel save for one season in Germany and one in Italy. He was a three-time Israeli League Best Defender winner and also won one Israel League championship and two Israeli Cup titles.
“We truly enjoyed our time in Minnesota and will always love our Timberwolves family,” Randle added in the release. “I think I have a unique perspective on basketball from my 10 years playing in Europe and my time under Coaches (Tom) Thibodeau and (Ryan( Saunders. I bring a strong defensive mindset which has been shaped over the years by coaches such as Bruce Weber, Tom Thibodeau and Guy Goodess.”