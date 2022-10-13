CHAMPAIGN — Keith Randolph Jr. hasn’t been forced to come up with different sack celebrations when he’s taken down the opposing quarterback in each of Illinois football’s last four games.
The opposite is actually true for the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle.
“I’m trying to get that trademarked,” Randolph said of his sack celebration. “Scream. A little helmet hit. Let people know.”
Anyone that doesn’t know what Randolph is capable of as one of the anchors of the Illinois defensive line hasn’t paid close enough attention to Bret Bielema’s program this season.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive tackle has 30 tackles, a team-high eight tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks through six games heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming kickoff against Minnesota.
Randolph needs no reminder about the last of those statistics. He knows he’s pounced on Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Chattanooga’s Preston Hutchinson, Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz and Iowa’s Spencer Petras in the last four games.
Those plays were meaningful. Mostly because, through the first two games of the season, Randolph was sack-less and maybe not down in the dumps — he corrected himself using that phrase — but disappointed he hadn’t been that disruptive force in opposing backfields just yet.
A little prayer went a long way.
“I stopped having a lot of worry,” Randolph said. “I just told myself my future is already written, and I’ve got to keep working.”
Sacks in four consecutive games hasn’t turned Randolph blasé about his effect up front, either. Not with the way they’ve been received. At least outside of Madison, Wis.
Randolph has given the home crowd at Memorial Stadium multiple reasons to cheer.
“It never gets old,” Randolph said. “I have to say this season I’ve never seen the crowd that packed. You get a sack and look up in the crowd and see people screaming your name and yelling. You look at your teammates, and they’re just as excited as you are. There’s not a feeling like that in the world.”
Randolph’s dad is always part of that celebrating crowd, and it’s not hard to find him either. That Keith Randolph Sr. is rarely in the same seat doesn’t matter.
“I hear him,” Randolph Jr. said. “There could be a 1,000 people there, and I’d hear him. He somehow finds his way over close to us. I’m like, ‘Dude, where’s security at to get this guy?’”
The last bit was said jokingly, of course. Randolph’s personality shining through. His teammates call him a “character.”
“He’s a character, but he’s a dog,” redshirt freshman nose tackle TeRah Edwards said. “When he goes on that field, he’s a dog. Playing behind his eyes. Being a technician. Going out there and doing his job and making plays when they present themself to him. … When he’s on the field, he’s locked in and just does his job and puts the other 10 on the field in the best position to be successful.”
Randolph’s comfort level in defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ system has helped him put together a breakout season. So has being more comfortable on the football field in general after only picking up the game in earnest as a high school junior at Belleville West.
Randolph knows the ins and outs of football better. The fine details that can turn a standard pass rush into a sack opportunity.
“Even last year I was just playing — whatever happens, happens — but now I kind of know what’s going to happen,” Randolph said. “I take more notice to the quarterback’s feet. If he touches his towel. Where the running backs are at and where the receivers are at. Things like that just give me an extra edge on my opponents. It helps a lot.”
Randolph’s success means he doesn’t come off the field all that much. Illinois uses a rotation with its defensive line to keep guys fresh, but Randolph still plays more than his fair share of snaps.
“It takes grit,” he said. “GRIT. Put that in capital letters when you guys write that down. But I feel like we’re built for this. Huge shoutout to (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) and his staff. Tank and his staff kicked our (butt). We’re made for that. Not just as a front, but as a team.”