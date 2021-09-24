CHAMPAIGN — It looked like Illinois defensive end Keith Randolph might have his season cut short just two games in.
The Belleville native sustained a right leg injury during the first half of the Illini’s home game against Texas San Antonio on Sept. 4, visibly upset while he was helped off the turf at Memorial Stadium and then taken back into the locker room.
Sometimes, players know when it’s a bad one.
But Randolph didn’t need any surgery, and he’s slated to play again for the Illini (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten) when they play at Purdue (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“He’s a guy that definitely brought a lot of energy in the games he was a part of,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Thursday afternoon. “Excited to get him back with us. We’re pretty much, up front, a lot healthier than we have been, at least on the defensive line.”
Randolph, who has only played football since his junior year of high school, has found himself one of the most influential presences on Ryan Walters’ defensive line. His 2 1/2 tackles for loss are tied for second on the team, and he forced a key fumble in the win over Nebraska.
After Randolph compiled 15 tackles last season, Bielema is eager to see the potential the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Randolph has translate on to the field during the rest of his Illini career.
“First, he’s got great demeanor,” Bielema said. “I just love his presence.”
Randolph caught Bielema’s eye right away in spring practice, more so with the way he carries himself than his play. The on-field product matched up though, too.
“He’s not an overly talkative guy, but he has this confidence about him that is very, very real,” Bielema said. “That was something that jumped out to me. I’m a big believer as a head coach the further I’m into this, you can kind of sense things from guys. How they handle their business, how they ask questions, how they respond to adversity.”
Randolph brings extra mobility to the football field. Perhaps from starting on Belleville West’s state championship boys’ basketball teams in 2018 and 2019 and playing alongside Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell. But Randolph has shown a knack for making big plays just when the Illini need one.
“He’s big, he’s athletic, he can run,” Bielema said. “I know he’s had a basketball presence and awareness in the past. Met his parents this past fall at a camp, and you can just see where it came from. He represents all the things that I get excited about. His upside is off the charts.”
As Randolph re-enters the defensive line rotation, the Illini are hoping to put out their best defensive showing of the season so far.
Through four games, inconsistent playmaking, missed tackles and busted coverage has hindered opportunities to earn wins. The Illinois defense has allowed its opponents to convert on 39.2 percent of third-down attempts, ranking 76th in the country. Part of the reason? The lack of a sustained pass rush.
Randolph’s return might tilt that math back in favor of the Illini, especially if he can help get pressure on Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, who has completed 72 percent of his passes so far with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
The process of adjusting to a new defense takes time, and Bielema noted that he and Walters are seeing steady progress.
“I think Ryan recognized, and I have really in the last probably two weeks — with last week’s preparation, the game itself, this week’s preparation — guys are beginning to understand the answers before they actually are in front of them,” Bielema said. “They understand, ‘Hey, when this happens, this needs to happen.’”
Injuries haven’t helped, but Bielema has guided teams — including a couple of successful ones — through similar learning curves before.
“It’s just the little things that you can tell. Things are coming,” Bielema added. “It’s a brand new package and system, so unfortunately there’s going to be some growing pains about how you learn to adjust, how to anticipate. No matter what you do during the course of the week, on the great teams I’ve ever been a part of, whether it’s been a Super Bowl team, a Big Ten championship or a bowl team, the kids need to know the answers without the coaches being there on the field.”