The Illinois-Notre Dame game will be one of the first played in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but it won’t top beat writer Scott Richey’s ranking of all 14 games. The full breakdown after matchups were revealed on Monday:
1. Duke at Ohio State, Nov. 30
This might be a bumpy stop on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour. Ohio State will be a Big Ten title contender as long as E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. return for the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils are counting on another crop of five-star freshmen to cure last year’s 13-11 ills.
2. Florida State at Purdue, Nov. 30
Speaking of Big Ten title contenders, Purdue will have something to say about who takes home that honor next season. Trevion Williams’ decision to return, plus a Jaden Ivey sophomore breakout everyone’s expecting, make the Boilermakers a tough out. Florida State will be a good early test.
3. Michigan at North Carolina, Dec. 1
Another Big Ten championship contender here. Michigan, presuming Hunter Dickinson pulls out of the NBA draft, has a roster made for title hunting with the No. 1 recruiting class and a couple veteran guards. Meanwhile, the Hubert Davis era at North Carolina begins with most of last year’s 18-11 NCAA tournament team returning.
4. Louisville at Michigan State, Dec. 1
There’s probably some hoping inside both programs that the 2021-22 season turns out better than its predecessor. Michigan State is banking on a guard infusion in its 2021 class — led by N-G All-State Player of the Year Max Christie — to get out of Big Ten cellar-adjacent territory. Louisville is simply trying to get past some real internal strife.
5. Indiana at Syracuse, Nov. 30
Quite the coaching matchup here in a rematch of the 1987 NCAA title game the Hoosiers won. Indiana’s Mike Woodson will be nearing the end of his first month of games as a college coach. Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is going into his 46th year. Woodson’s ability to keep Trayce Jackson-Davis in Bloomington, Ind., might be enough to get past Boeheim and Co.
6. Notre Dame at Illinois, Nov. 29
Are college basketball event organizers trying to make a subtle statement about the type of season Illinois might have in 2021-22? The Illini didn’t get a notable draw in the Gavitt Games, either. Playing Notre Dame for the third time in seven Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups just falls kind of flat.
7. Virginia Tech at Maryland, Dec. 1
Maryland and Virginia Tech were on opposite sides of recent roster moves. The Terps will play without Darryl Morsell next season, with the defensive-minded guard going to Marquette as a grad transfer. Conversely, Keve Aluma will return for the Hokies after leading them in scoring and rebounding in 2020-21.
8. Clemson at Rutgers, Nov. 30
Rutgers’ hopes are pinned on Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker opting out of the NBA draft given three other key rotation pieces — Myles Johnson (UCLA), Jacob Young (Oregon) and Montez Mathis (St. John’s) — have left for good. That duo returns and the Scarlet Knights would be favorites in the NCAA tournament rematch.
9. Nebraska at North Carolina State, Dec. 1
Fred Hoiberg didn’t have to totally rebuild his roster this offseason. That’s new. The Nebraska coach did so in each of the previous two seasons, and the results were expectedly poor. This would be a signature win for the ‘Huskers against an N.C. State team that’s reached two NCAA tourneys in four years under Kevin Keatts.
10. Iowa at Virginia, Nov. 29
Bad news in Iowa City, Iowa, last week. Well, actually in Chicago. Joe Wieskamp entered the NBA draft combine as a late second-round pick at best. He emerged as a sure-thing draft pick, meaning Iowa will have to move on without him (likely) and Luka Garza. That will be tough against a Virginia team projected as a top-25 team.
11. Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, Dec. 1
The biggest headline either of these teams have created recently was last week’s news in Madison, Wis., of a rift between coach Greg Gard and last year’s seniors. Neither the Badgers, nor Georgia Tech (unless coach Josh Pastner is still rocking his face shield) move the needle nationally.
12. Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Nov. 30
Here’s how rebuilds can be different. Minnesota is in full overhaul mode after firing Richard Pitino, hiring Ben Johnson and losing just about every notable player from 2020-21 to the transfer portal. The long, slow rebuild continues at Pittsburgh thanks to its top-three players all headed elsewhere (transfers and pros) for 2021-22.
13. Northwestern at Wake Forest, Nov. 30
Northwestern will try and bounce back from another single-digit wins seasons by returning most of its roster from last season, save for Miller Kopp and Anthony Gaines. Wake Forest faces a different scenario with nine newcomers on board for 2021-22 between freshmen and transfers. Advantage Wildcats?
14. Miami at Penn State, Dec. 1
Neither team has a settled roster at this point of the offseason. Miami is still waiting on word from leading scorers Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty as they go through the pre-NBA draft process. New Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry has lost seven transfers, added four and still has three scholarships to give out for the upcoming season.