1. Spencer Rattler
Oklahoma quarterback
Heisman Trophy favorite? The sportsbooks are saying yes to the Sooners’ redshirt sophomore. Rattler finished the 2020 season as a Davey O’Brien semifinalist — the award given to the country’s top quarterback — after completing 221 of 328 passes for 3,112 yards and 28 touchdowns.
2. Sam Howell
North Carolina quarterback
Here’s how potent the North Carolina offense was last season: The Tar Heels had two 1,000-yard rushers, and Howell still passed for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions. Both running backs are now in the NFL, meaning Howell will be even more important as Mack Brown’s program tries to contend with Clemson in the ACC.
3. Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU Cornerback
Don’t be surprised when Stingley is the first cornerback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft — and maybe the first non-quarterback selected. The hype is real, but it’s been backed up by his play on the field. Stingley has 26 pass breakups and six interceptions in two seasons at LSU.
4. Breece Hall
Iowa State running back
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound native of Wichita, Kan., will already have his name in Iowa State lore for years to come. Not only because he led the country with 1,572 rushing yards last season, won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. But Hall is the first-ever unanimous All-American in program history for the Cyclones. Impressive.
5. D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson quarterback
Uiagalelei has enormous shoes to fill, replacing No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The good news for Clemson is the 6-foot-4, 250-pound passer has experience. Uiagalelei stepped in for Lawrence twice last season when the latter tested positive for COVID-19. He did well for a true freshman, combining for 781 passing yards in a comeback win against Boston College and another rally in an overtime loss to Notre Dame. Clemson is talented and deep on the defensive side of the ball, so the Tigers don’t need Uiagalelei to shoulder the entire load. But the difference between a good season by Clemson standards (merely being in the playoff discussion) and a great season (being a legitimate title contender) will depend on Uiagalelei’s readiness. The Tigers’ last championship came during Lawrence’s freshman season, so the best-case scenario isn’t unimaginable. It just remains to be seen how Clemson’s blue-chip receiving crew, which was thinned by injuries in 2020, will sync up with Uiagalelei through a full season. Without the ACC’s all-time leading rusher in Travis Etienne, who is now Lawrence’s Jaguars teammate, defenses may look to put tons of pressure on Uiagalelei. How the “Big Cinco” responds will have a huge say in the Tigers’ success in 2021.
— Jon Blau, The Post and Courier
6. John Metchie III
Alabama wide receiver
Henry Ruggs. Jerry Jeudy. Jaylen Waddle. Devonta Smith. Is Metchie the next big thing out of Nick Saban’s wide receivers room? Possibly. The first four names listed are former Alabama receivers who have gone in the first round in each of the last two NFL drafts. The 6-foot, 195-pound Canadian established himself as a possible bonafide star with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns last season.
7. Kedon Slovis
Southern Cal quarterback
The end result for the Trojans in 2020 was fine — a 5-1 record and Pac-12 South title. But Slovis was just a little less efficient and effective compared to his 2019 breakout season as a true freshman. The expectation this fall is a repeat of that 3,500-yard, 30-touchdown season.
8. Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon defensive end
Anthony Brown, the sixth-year senior quarterback, will be the most important player. If he can thrive in Joe Moorhead’s offense, the Ducks will contend for the College Football Playoff. The best player on the team is Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could also be in the conversation for best player in the country. The All-American defensive end is being projected as the top non-quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.
— Ryan Thorburn, Eugene Register Guard
9. Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame safety
He is Notre Dame’s most important player, best player and the king of the name, image and likeness game — with a podcast, a clothing line and a memorabilia deal among his off-field endeavors. On the field, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior is a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft if he opts to leave after this season. More immediately, he’s the glue in a rebuilding secondary rife with inexperience. And the Irish face three of the nation’s top passers — North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Southern Cal’s Kedon Slovis and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder — this season and a fourth in Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz, who has that kind of potential but not yet the consistency or production.
— Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
10. Zay Flowers
Boston College wide receiver
Flowers should get a chance to pad his impressive stats during a weak nonconference schedule for the Eagles after earning First-Team All-ACC honors last season. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., came through with 56 catches, 892 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.
11. J.T. Daniels
Georgia quarterback
The roster is stocked after stacking elite recruiting classes one on top of another. We saw last season that quarterback is a different deal. Daniels, a Southern Cal transfer, brought stability to the position with the team going 4-0 after his debut. He was more accurate than the two starters before him and helped open the door in the passing game to more explosive plays for the offense. There’s talent behind him, but it’s unproven to be able to keep this offense clicking — like it needs to make the playoff.
— Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
12. Evan Neal
Alabama offensive tackle
There’s a reason Neal is being projected as an early first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound tackle is a mountain of a man — with some freak athleticism to boot. How many players his size can stick a 48-inch, split-leg box jump? The answer is probably just Neal.
13. Kyren Williams
Notre Dame running back
Scant playing time in 2019 followed by a breakout 2020 season. What’s next for the 5-foot-9, 199-pound native of St. Louis? Good question, but he’s sure eager to increase his production after rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 313 yards. Anytime Brian Kelly — who’s entering his 12th season in South Bend — needs a big play, chances are, Williams is his pick.
14. Chris Olave
Ohio State wide receiver
Whoever Ryan Day settles on at quarterback for the Buckeyes, they’ll look often for No. 2. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound native of San Ysidro, Calif., is one of the top wideouts returning after a massively productive 2020. Even in only playing seven games last year, Olave topped 100 receiving yards in five of those games and caught at least five passes in every game. Expect those numbers to increase even if attention around him does, too.
15. Carson Strong
Nevada quarterback
No Mountain West player is more important to his team than Strong, the conference’s reigning offensive player of the year. Despite a shortened season last year, Strong and his receiving corps came close to mastering the precision-based Air Raid attack, putting up nearly 320 passing yards per game. Strong’s biggest asset is his accuracy — he completed more than 70 percent of his attempts in 2020, along with posting 27 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
— Duke Ritenhouse, Reno Gazette-Journal
16. Bryan Bresee
Clemson defensive tackle
Bresee went from No. 1 recruit in the country to Freshman All-American in 2020 after putting up 33 tackles, 61/2 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle anchors a young, impressive Clemson defensive line that should wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines in the ACC.
17. Mike Rose
Iowa State linebacker
Rose climbed from three-star recruit out of Brecksville-Broadview (Ohio) to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-American in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound outside linebacker led the Big 12 with 96 tackles last fall and also had 101/2 tackles for loss and five interceptions.
18. Dillon Gabriel
UCF quarterback
Gabriel faced the unenviable task of replacing McKenzie Milton in 2019 after the latter’s brutal leg injury, but the Mililani, Hawaii, native pulled it off. Gabriel, who is on the Heisman Trophy shortlist, has thrown for 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions the last two years.
19. Bryce Young
Alabama quarterback
Young has yet to start a game for the Crimson Tide, but that hasn’t stopped the sophomore quarterback from racking up seven figures in NIL money heading into the 2021 season. The 6-footer out of Pasadena, Calif., played in nine games last year backing up Mac Jones but attempted just 22 passes.
20. Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa center
So far this offseason, the junior has been named a member of the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy and collected preseason first team All-Big Ten honors by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Linderbaum could’ve left for the NFL after last season, but elected to stay another year to improve and is projected to be a first-round draft pick, according to Pro Football Focus. His athleticism and quickness is what sets him apart in a conference where many NFL-caliber linemen are produced. He will anchor a young offensive line with varying experience following the departure of key veterans Cole Banwart and Alaric Jackson. Iowa has always been a heavy running team, and this year will be no different.
— Leah Vann, Cedar Rapids Gazette
21. Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M running back
Highly coveted recruit has lived up to the hype during his first two seasons in College Station. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound native of Spring, Texas, rushed for 1,036 yards in only 10 games last season and already has 19 career touchdowns. With the Aggies breaking in a new quarterback this season, expect Jimbo Fisher to rely heavily on Spiller.
22. Brandon Joseph
Northwestern safety
Joseph hauled in three interceptions in his first three games in 2020, which was a first in the Big Ten since Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore both did it in 2016. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back finished with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups and six interceptions to earn near consensus First Team All-American honors.
23. Bijan Robinson
Texas running back
The running back has already drawn comparisons to Reggie Bush for his one-cut ability. Bush? Really? Well, new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian should know. He was the USC quarterback coach when Bush went head-to-head against Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl. Robinson will get 20-plus touches per game, maybe even 30 when it’s all said and done.
— Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
24. Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati quarterback
The fifth-year senior quarterback returns for one more season after being named the 2020 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Ridder led the Bearcats to their first AAC championship last season and brought Cincinnati one three-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl away from a perfect 10-0 campaign. Ridder enters the season as the winningest active quarterback in the FBS. Another brilliant year by the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander will lead to another special season for the Bearcats and a high position for Ridder in the 2022 NFL draft.
— Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
25. Marvin Mims
Oklahoma wide receiver
Burst onto the scene in Norman, Okla., as a freshman, registering 37 receptions for a team-high 610 yards and nine touchdowns to tie a Big 12 true freshman record for TD catches. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound native of Frisco, Texas, should have an even bigger role with the Sooners this fall.
26. Sincere McCormick
Texas San Antonio running back
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has probably already watched some film of the Roadrunners’ standout. Even though McCormick only stands at 5-9 and 205 pounds, the reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist last season rushed for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns on 249 carries in 2020. Give him the ball and watch him work.
27. Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma linebacker
No player got more pressure in opposing backfields in 2020 than Bonitto. He also had the nation’s highest pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. So his 101/2 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and eight sacks last year shouldn’t have been a surprise.
28. Matt Corral
Mississippi quarterback
Corral split time in 2019 with John Rhys Plumlee. Corral did most of the throwing. Plumlee did all the running. The coaching change — goodbye Matt Luke and Rich Rodriguez, hello Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby — made Corral the guy in 2020. His 14 interceptions were a concern, but not his 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns or 70.9 completion percentage.
29. Justyn Ross
Clemson wide receiver
Trevor Lawrence wasn’t the only freshman sensation for Clemson in 2018. Ross led the Tigers with 1,000 yards on the national championship team and added 865 yards on a team-high 66 catches in 2019. But he missed the 2020 season because of surgery to repair a congenital spine fusion and was only medically cleared earlier this month to practice. Still, he’s proven he can come up with big-time catches in big-time moments.
30. Tank Bigsby
Auburn running back
Go ahead. Try to think of a better first name for a running back. While you’re doing that, Bigsby is likely picking up a first down. The 6-foot, 208-pound native of LaGrange, Ga., broke onto the scene as a true freshman last fall, scampering for 834 yards on just 138 carries, averaging 6 yards a carry and also serving as a kick returner for the Tigers.
31. Christian Harris
Alabama running back
Harris is the “veteran” of the Crimson Tide linebacking corps after working his way into the lineup in 2020 as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound outside linebacker finished second on the team last fall with 79 tackles and also had seven tackles for loss and 41/2 sacks.
32. D’Eriq King
Miami quarterback
King apparently is “100 percent” heading into the 2021 season despite tearing his right ACL in the Cheez-It Bowl last December. That’s rather significant for the Hurricanes, whose hopes are pinned on the 5-foot-11, 202-pound quarterback after he had 3,224 total yards and 27 total touchdowns in 2020.
33. Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina tight end
Likely played in 11 of 12 games last season for the Chanticleers despite dealing with a foot injury the entire year that required offseason surgery. That just makes what the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end did — 30 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns — that much more impressive.
34. Jahan Dotson
Penn State wide receiver
Illinois doesn’t need an introduction to the 5-foot-11, 184-pound speedster out of Nazareth, Pa. Dotson hauled in two touchdown catches of at least 70 yards against the Illini last season, part of a campaign that saw him bring in 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s dynamic on special teams, too, averaging 21.3 yards on punt returns in his career, so expect James Franklin to get him the ball. Often.
35. Kenyon Green
Texas A&M offensive tackle
Green was a consensus All-American and Outland Trophy semifinalist in 2020 after starting all 10 games at left guard for the Aggies. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder out of Humble, Texas, is shifting outside this season for Texas A&M and will play left tackle.
36. Malik Willis
Liberty quarterback
The offense will run through Willis, who emerged in 2020 as a viable dual-threat option in the backfield. His legs were a major factor in his success in 2020 (he led the nation in rushing yards for a quarterback), but his right arm has taken a step forward through another spring and fall learning under quarterbacks coach Kent Austin. Willis has all the tools to help Liberty repeat a stellar 2020 in which the Flames’ offense ranked 15th in total offense, ninth in rushing, 17th in third-down conversion and eighth in time of possession.
— Damien Sordelett, Lynchburg News & Advance
37. Mohamed Ibrahim
Minnesota running back
A workhorse back for the Gophers, P.J. Fleck will undoubtedly ride the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Baltimore native once again this season. The Big Ten Running Back of the 2020 season was the only running back in the league to top 1,000 yards last season and his 2,840 career rushing yards are already ninth on the all-time list for Minnesota.
38. Haskell Garrett
Ohio State defensive tackle
Garrett recovered from a gunshot wound through the cheeks last August to play in all eight games for the Buckeyes in 2020. He finished with 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown in Ohio State’s win against Michigan State. His stats may not be flashy, but his role is mighty important.
39. Garrett Wilson
Ohio State wide receiver
Critics may point out Wilson’s workload decreased as the 2020 season wore on, but the 6-foot, 192-pound native of Austin, Texas, is still one of the most talented receivers in the country. He finished last season with 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns, topping 100 receiving yards in his first four games.
40. Brock Purdy
Iowa State quarterback
Purdy wasn’t the starter from his first day in Ames, Iowa, but it was close. The Gilbert, Ariz., native took the reins to the Cyclones’ offense in Week 5 in 2018 and has started every game since and enters his senior season either holding or sharing 25 school records.
41. Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama linebacker
Even five-star recruit status isn’t always a guarantee of immediate playing time at Alabama. But Anderson went from top-five prospect in the Class of 2020 to starting linebacker for the Crimson Tide last fall and finished with 52 tackles, 101/2 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
42. Phil Jurkovec
Boston College quarterback
Transferring to Boston College last season gave Jurkovec a fresh start after spending the 2018 season behind Ian Book and Brandon Wimbush at Notre Dame and the 2019 season backing up Book again. Jurkovec made good on being the Eagles’ starter in 2020 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, completing 205 of 336 passes for 2,558 yards, and 17 touchdowns to go with just five interceptions.
43. Jalen Wydermyer
Texas A&M tight end
Wydermyer rose to the top of the Texas A&M depth chart as a true freshman in 2019 and led the Aggies with six receiving touchdowns. He was just as productive — in two fewer games — in 2020 with 46 catches for 506 yards and six more touchdowns.
44. Tyler Allgeier
BYU running back
Whoever starts behind center and replaces No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be handing the ball early and often to Allgeier. Last season, Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.5 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back can take a lot of pressure off of the new quarterback if he’s able to duplicate those numbers.
— Darnell Dickson, Provo Daily Herald
45. Ty Fryfogle
Indiana wide receiver
The Big Ten Receiver of the Year a year ago, Michael Penix is certainly glad his favorite target has returned to Bloomington. After deciding against putting his name in the NFL draft, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of Lucedale, Miss., will look to improve upon superb numbers in 2020 that saw him haul in 37 passes for 721 yards and seven scores.
46. Amaré Barno
Virginia Tech defensive end
A shift from linebacker to defensive end in 2020 resulted in a breakout season for Barno, who played in only three games in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound JUCO transfer — he started out Butler C.C. in Kansas — led all Power Five players with 16 tackles for loss last year.
47. Michael Penix
Indiana quarterback
Indiana enjoys a remarkable amount of stability roster-wise right now, given how significant its uptick in success has been over the last two years. And there are numerous players, on both sides of the ball, who deserve credit for that. But no one raises this team’s ceiling like Penix. His arm talent and pocket presence make this offense both efficient and explosive. Indiana might be a 7-5 team without him, and as much as a 9-3 or even 10-2 team with him. The question is simply health. He’s ended all three of his college seasons prematurely through injury, most recently a re-tear of the ACL that also knocked him out of the end of his freshman campaign in 2018. Keep Penix healthy, and Indiana can dream about challenging Ohio State in the East. Don’t, and this season will be a far greater challenge.
— Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
48. Treylon Burks
Arkansas wide receiver
New Illinois coach Bret Bielema offered the native of Warren, Ark., back when Bielema coached the Razorbacks. Now, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks is one of the headliners for his home state program after catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns last season that included 206 receiving yards on 10 catches at Missouri.
49. Tiawan Mullen
Indiana cornerback
First Team All-American honors for Mullen in 2020 were the first ever for an Indiana cornerback. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., finished his sophomore season with 38 tackles, 41/2 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, 31/2 sacks and three interceptions.
50-53. C.J. Stroud,
Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers
Ohio State quarterbacks
I know what Ohio State’s most important position is — quarterback, obviously — but I don’t know who’ll be the starter. The conventional wisdom is that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud is the front-runner, and that’s probably true. But this isn’t akin to 2018 when Dwayne Haskins Jr. had a rally against Michigan on his resume to fend off Joe Burrow. Stroud didn’t throw a pass last year. But he is perceived to be ahead of fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller. True freshman Kyle McCord, a five-star recruit, has impressed and has a real shot at the job. The wild card is Quinn Ewers, who is bypassing his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State. Ewers is the top-ranked quarterback in the country, but it’s a longshot for him to win the Buckeyes’ starting job this year because of his late arrival to campus.
— Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch
54. Drake LondoN
Southern Cal wide receiver
Warning to Pac-12 defensive coordinators: London is just focused on football. The former two-sport standout who was a part of the Trojans’ basketball team during the 2019-2020 season, too, is now just playing for Clay Helton’s program in Los Angeles. At 6 feet, 5 inches and 210 pounds, London will look to improve upon the 33 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns he achieved in just six games last season. With Kedon Slovis throwing him the ball, look for those numbers to jump in 2021.
55. Cain Madden
Notre Dame offensive guard
The Irish got a serious boost to their offensive line when they landed Madden in the transfer portal after five seasons and 30 starts at Marshall. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound super senior — nicknamed “Dump Truck” — earned All-American honors in 2020 for the Thundering Herd.
56. Henry To’o To’o
Alabama linebacker
To’o To’o will shift inside to middle linebacker for Alabama after starting all 10 games on the outside for Tennessee in 2020. One of the top available transfers this offseason, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound Californian will replace Dylan Moses in the middle of Pete Golding’s defense for the Crimson Tide.
57. Emory Jones
Florida quarterback
He’s a slippery runner with a good arm, so he fits the mold of a Dan Mullen quarterback. Mullen gave Jones his first offer (back when Mullen was at Mississippi State), and Jones was the first quarterback Mullen signed at Florida. He waited his turn, just as Heisman finalist Kyle Trask did before him, and it’s Jones’ time now. The Gators’ success or failure will largely depend on his development.
— Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
58. Kevin Harris
South Carolina running back
The SEC has featured top-flight running backs in the past. Still, given South Carolina’s rough 2020, it’s OK if you didn’t realize the 5-10, 220-pound Harris led the league in rushing last season. Despite playing in just 10 games, the product of Hinesville, Ga., produced 1,138 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Easily the highlight of the Gamecocks’ forgettable 2-8 campaign.
59. Calvin Austin
Memphis wide receiver
Brady White is gone. But not Austin. And that’s good news for the Tigers. Fresh off a 2020 season that saw him catch 63 passes for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, the 5-foot-9, 162-pound native of Memphis has speed to burn (he’s a 2019 second-team All-American in the 400-meter relay for the Tigers’ track and field team) and plenty of experience.
60. DeMarvion Overshown
Texas linebacker
Overshown made the move from safety to linebacker last year and went from a backup his first two seasons in Austin, Texas, to an every game starter. It’s the spot he still holds after putting up 60 tackles to go with a team-best seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 2020.
61. Grayson McCall
Coastal Carolina quarterback
McCall took the Sun Belt Conference by storm in 2020, with the redshirt freshman earning Sun Belt Player (and Freshman, of course) of the Year honors. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Indian Trail, N.C., threw for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions in his first year starting.
62. Charlie Kolar
Iowa State tight end
The Norman, Okla., native has been one of the best tight ends in the country the past two seasons, earning All-American honors in 2019 and 2020. Kolar, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, caught 44 passes for 591 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
63. Jalen Tolbert
South Alabama wide receiver
Weren’t planning on checking out the Jaguars this fall? Tolbert might just give you a reason. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Mobile, Ala., starred there in high school and has continued to do so in his hometown in college. He established school records with 64 catches for 1,085 yards last season and will look to improve upon those marks in his fifth season with USA.
64. DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M defensive end
Texas A&M didn’t waste any time getting Leal on the field as a true freshman in 2019 when he made seven starts and played in all 13 games. He was an impact player then, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman and almost sure-thing 2022 first-round draft pick remains the same now.
65. Master Teague
Ohio State running back
The running back reload continues in Columbus. And a chance for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Teague to assert himself again as the featured back in Ryan Day’s offense. Trey Sermon surged late last season, notably in the Big Ten championship game, but Teague still had two games of more than 100 rushing yards last season and is just shy of 1,500 career rushing yards.
66. Tykee Smith
Georgia STAR
Georgia boosted its secondary and injected some much-needed experience with a pair of transfers in cornerback Derion Kendrick (Clemson) and Smith (West Virginia). Smith was an All-American for the Mountaineers and had 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions. He’s set to be a star in Athens.
67. Kayshon Boutte
LSU wide receiver
Play like he did in the final game of the 2020 season in every game of the 2021 season, and watch out. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of New Iberia, La., made his home state proud with a school-record 308 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches against Mississippi to close out last season. That capped a first college season that saw Boutte finish with 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns for Ed Orgeron’s program.
68. Grant Wells
Marshall quarterback
Undoubtedly, the most important piece to Marshall’s success is Wells. Wells performed well early in 2020 and led the Herd to a 7-0 start and No. 15 ranking, but his struggles late led to three straight losses as the offense collapsed down the stretch. With new coach Charles Huff employing a high-tempo offense predicated more on the passing game, there is more emphasis on Wells to perform. How he handles the pressure and additional workload will dictate the Herd’s success or failure in 2021.
— Grant Traylor, Huntington Herald-Dispatch
69. Thayer Munford
Ohio State offensive tackle
Few offensive linemen in the country have as much experience as Munford, who has made 33 starts in the past three seasons and played in 45 of 50 games in the last four. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle had the highest Pro Football Focus grade in 2020 of any returning tackle this season. Another reason why the Buckeyes are loaded.
70. Devin Lloyd
Utah linebacker
Even limited to a five-game season in 2020, Lloyd delivered for the Utes. The Chula Vista, Calif., native wound up a Butkus Award finalist and Second Team All-American after racking up 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last year.
71. Graham Mertz
Wisconsin quarterback
Dock me points for the obvious answer, but Mertz is the most important player for the Badgers this season. He showed against Illinois last season what he can do when he’s healthy and playing with a full roster, but unfortunately for him and UW, that game against the Illini was the only time all those factors came together. Mertz is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in UW history and is confident this will be the year he can deliver on that hype in full. With a host of experienced veterans at wide receiver and tight end, an intriguing stable of tailbacks and a line looking to step forward after a ho-hum year, Mertz should be in position to make a splash in 2021.
— Colten Bartholomew, Wisconsin State Journal
72. Ulysses Bentley IV
SMU running back
The top running back in the American Athletic Conference last season, Bentley shined as the Mustangs’ featured rusher with 913 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 170 carries. If SMU wants to have its third straight winning season, handing the ball to the 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Houston sure seems like a good idea.
73. Charles Cross
Mississippi State offensive tackle
Cross was the only Mississippi State player named to the preseason All-SEC team. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman out of Laurel, Miss., played 720 offensive snaps in 2020 — first among freshman in the SEC — and is a projected first-round pick in the 2022 draft.
74. Deuce Vaughn
Kansas State running back
Darren Sproles, 2.0? Folks in Manhattan sure hope so. The 5-foot-6, 173-pound native of Round Rock, Texas, delivered as a true freshman last season with the Wildcats. Both running the ball (team-high 642 rushing yards) and catching the ball (team-high 434 receiving yards). He likely won’t sneak up on opposing teams this year, though, but coach Chris Klieman will want to get the ball in Vaughn’s hands as much as he can if he wants Kansas State to make a move in the Big 12 standings.
75. George Karlaftis
Purdue defensive end
The 2020 season was basically a wash for Karlaftis, who played in just three games while dealing with both injuries and COVID-19. The year before? Karlaftis was a Freshman All-American after leading the Boilermakers with 17 tackles for loss and 71/2 sacks. Jeff Brohm surely wants that version of Karlaftis in 2021.
76. Cade Otton
Washington tight end
Otton still wound up a Mackey Award semifinalist in 2020 despite Washington playing just four games in a pandemic-shortened season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Washington native did most of his damage against Arizona, finishing with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
77. Dante Stills
West Virginia defensive tackle
Stills wasn’t able to match his breakout 2019 season last year amid the pandemic, but West Virginia native was still productive with 35 tackles, 101/2 tackles for loss and two sacks in 10 games. He has 281/2 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for his career with the Mountaineers.
78. Ryan Hilinski
Northwestern quarterback
South Carolina transfer Hilinski is the most important player even though we can’t be completely certain he’ll be QB1. In 2019, Northwestern was lost at the position and tumbled to the bottom of the Big Ten. In 2020, transfer Peyton Ramsey was solid, dependable, clutch — it made all the difference in the world. So does Hilinski pull a Ramsey or — oh, no — a Hunter Johnson? The transfer game is fraught with such uncertainty.
— Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times
79. Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver
Get Smith the ball in space and watch the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Missouri City, Texas, go to work. He’s alternated between playing running back and receiver in his first two seasons with the Aggies, and he showed off his all-purpose skills last season when he led A&M with 564 receiving yards on 43 catches but also added 300 rushing yards on 49 carries to combine for 10 touchdowns. Jimbo Fisher will use him frequently.
80. Jake Hansen
Illinois linebacker
Hansen was intent on the 2020 season being his last in Champaign. So much so he moved back to Florida to start training for the NFL draft. But Hansen shifted gears in the spring and will now have a shot to chase down Simeon Rice for Illinois’ career forced fumbles record.
81. David Bell
Purdue wide receiver
The Boilermakers struggled in 2020, going 2-4. Bell didn’t struggle, however, in those six games. The 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year followed up that success in 2020 with First-team All-Big Ten honors after he tallied 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.
82. Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan defensive end
A leg injury cut Hutchinson’s 2020 season short after basically two games after he was injured early in his third. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end was a menace in 2019, though, finishing with 68 tackles, 101/2 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and 41/2 sacks.
83. Kaiir Elam
Florida cornerback
Elam comes by his defensive-back skills honestly. His dad, Abram Elam, played seven seasons in the NFL, and his uncle, Matt Elam, played three years for the Baltimore Ravens after also starring at Florida. Kaiir Elam had 39 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2020.
84. Levi Lewis
Louisiana quarterback
Lewis is chasing a Louisiana great for several records. The only other quarterback in program history with more than 6,000 career passing yards and 50 career touchdowns is Jake Delhomme. Lewis has the upper hand in one area, though, with 745 career rushing yards to Delhomme’s minus-338.
85. Sevyn Banks
Ohio State cornerback
Banks broke into the Buckeyes’ starting lineup — as a full-time starter — for the first time last season and set career highs with 23 tackles and eight pass breakups. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback out of Orlando has played in 28 games in his Ohio State career.
86. Kris Moll
UAB safety
While quarterback Tyler Johnston is integral to the team’s goal of winning its third conference title in four seasons, the best player on UAB’s roster is safety-turned-linebacker-turned-safety Moll. The Miami native has led the team in tackles the past two seasons, constantly filling the stat sheet for the Blazers and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. For his career, Moll has 221 tackles (271/2 for loss), 13 sacks, nine pass breakups, six forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
— Evan T. Dudley, AL.com
87. O’Cyrus Torrence
Louisiana offensive guard
Torrence played a key role last season as a true sophomore for a Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line that wound up a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for line play. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound guard was critical in Louisiana ranking seventh nationally in sacks allowed per game in 2020.
88. Eric Gray
Oklahoma running back
Does Lincoln Riley need more offensive options? Apparently. Whenever Spencer Rattler isn’t trying to bolster his Heisman candidacy, he can count on the Tennessee transfer in the backfield. A 5-foot-9, 206-pound native of Memphis, Tenn., Gray has already surpassed 100 rushing yards five times during his first two college seasons. Don’t be shocked if he achieves that milestone at the same rate in his first season with the Sooners.
89. Brandon Smith
Penn State linebacker
Smith played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, but it wasn’t until last fall that he cracked the starting lineup. Expanded opportunity acquired, the 6-foot-3, 241-pound outside linebacker delivered with 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two takeaways.
90. Jaxon Player
Tulsa defensive tackle
He was overlooked because of his 6-foot height, but being low to the ground is a big asset when combined with an explosive first step. He can play inside or outside and his value is huge on a three-man front like Tulsa’s. With key departures elsewhere on defense, Player anchors the entire unit.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
91. Will Reichard
Alabama kicker
Reichard certainly doesn’t go without opportunity to put points on the board for Alabama. The Hoover, Ala., native was perfect in 2020 in making all 86 of his PATs and all 14 of his field goals to finish fifth nationally in scoring with 126 points as a sophomore.
92. Tyler Shough
Texas Tech quarterback
The door was open for Shough in his transfer from Oregon to Texas Tech when the Red Raiders lost starting quarterback Alan Bowman to Michigan. Shough started for the Ducks in 2020, but they began to turn to Boston College transfer Anthony Brown in both the Pac-12 championship game and the Fiesta Bowl.
93. Tyler Goodson
Iowa running back
Steady. Dependable. Nothing flashy. But productive. Those descriptions always seem to fit a running back with the Hawkeyes, and Goodson is the latest one. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound native of Suwanee, Ga., earned First-team All-Big Ten honors last season with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries, and he’ll likely have even more expectations to increase those numbers this fall, even with Spencer Petras back at quarterback.
94. Zion Johnson
Boston College offensive guard
Johnson took advantage of his bonus year of eligibility to run it back once more for the Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 316-pound guard out of Bowie, Md., has 37 career starts under his belt, including 19 in his two seasons at Davidson before transferring to Boston College.
95. Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin tight end
Ferguson has been a consistent, reliable option in the Wisconsin offense since breaking into the tight-end rotation as a redshirt freshman in 2018. His 2020 production was bolstered by facing Illinois, given three-fourths of his touchdowns and basically a quarter of his yardage came in the Badgers’ Week 1 blowout win.
96. Chase Brice
Appalachian State quarterback
The former Clemson quarterback struggled with turnovers in his lone year at Duke last season. His talent during spring practice was clear, and he has lethal skill players at every position. If Brice separates himself from a challenging 2020, it could make for a special season for App State.
— Ethan Joyce, Winston-Salem Journal
97. Jamaree Salyer
Georgia offensive lineman
Where Salyer will fit on Georgia’s offensive line is still to be determined, but his versatility assures him a spot somewhere on the left side. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman out of Atlanta started at left tackle for most of 2020 but moved to left guard for the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
98. Lou Hedley
Miami punter
Hedley is not your typical punter. Let’s start with the fact he’s in his late 20s, checks in at a ripped 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and went viral for his myriad of tattoos that cover his entire upper body and part of both legs. The Australian can boom it, though, and averaged 47.3 yards per punt to rank second nationally in 2020.
99. Jahleel Billingsley
Alabama tight end
Billingsley not opening training camp with the rest of his teammates — and not because of an injury — wasn’t a great start to his third season at Alabama. But if he can build off a breakout sophomore year with 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns, the Chicago native could be another dangerous option on a team full of them for the Crimson Tide.
100. George Pickens
Georgia wide receiver
A full offseason with J.T. Daniels entrenched as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback was supposed to lift Pickens’ game even more going into 2021. But the 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Hoover, Ala., who has 85 career receptions for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons, tore his ACL in late March. If he is able to come back this season, though, he’s liable to lift the Bulldogs into possible College Football Playoff contender.