The Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule release is a summer trademark and something to anticipate for five months. Also an annual tradition is having Illinois beat writer Scott Richey rank all 14 matchups after they were announced on Friday, with the Illini hosting Syracuse at State Farm Center on Nov. 29 in Champaign:
1. North Carolina at Indiana
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Can you lose blue-blood status? Asking for a friend. North Carolina remains among the bluest of blue bloods with a national title-game appearance in April buoyed by having what will likely be the preseason No. 1 team led by essentially the same guys that made the tourney run in New Orleans. Indiana ... well ... the Hoosiers last won a national championship 35 years ago and are two decades removed from their last trip to the Final Four. A little luster lost, then, for this matchup, but it should still be a top-15ish showdown in late November in Bloomington, Ind.
2. Ohio State at Duke
Wednesday, Nov. 30
The Buckeyes threw a wrench into Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour by taking down No. 1 Duke last season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The rematch in Durham, N.C., this season might deliver a revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils. Ohio State lost Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell to the NBA, and while Duke had the same problem with literally all five of its starters, the Blue Devils simply reloaded with perhaps an even better collection of five-star talent. New Duke coach Jon Scheyer owes Coach K this one.
3. Syracuse at Illinois
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Both teams are in a bit of transition phase with their rosters. Illinois, of course, has the most retooling to do with just a single part-time starter returning in Coleman Hawkins. It’s a talented group to be certain, but how that new-look roster featuring four freshmen and two transfers coalesces will go a long way in determining if the Illini can maintain their success of the past three seasons. Meanwhile, the Orange will have to make do with only a single Boeheim. Jim Boeheim is back for his 47th season as coach, but sons Buddy and Jimmy — both double-digit scorers a year ago — are gone.
4. Michigan State at Notre Dame
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Michigan State will probably get the Tom Izzo bump in the preseason polls. The Spartans couldn’t possibly have an average team, right? To not, they’re going to either need a huge jump from their remaining sophomores, their freshmen to outplay their recruiting rankings or their veterans to be someone they haven’t yet in their career. Notre Dame isn’t getting the same kind of love but returns five seniors and found a Blake Wesley replacement in five-star freshman JJ Starling.
5. Virginia at Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Virginia was able to match sub-par defense (at least for Tony Bennett’s standards) with mediocre offense last season to finish sixth in the ACC and miss the NCAA tournament. Basically the same roster returning in the 2022-23 season for the Cavaliers, therefore, isn’t exactly a plus. Michigan faces the opposite dilemma. Hunter Dickinson returns, but who the Wolverines will surround him with other than Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn is a serious question. Juwan Howard is crossing his fingers his mostly young players, who have to be good now, actually are.
6. Purdue at Florida State
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Somebody needs to tell ESPN or whoever put together these matchups that Purdue and Florida State have probably played each other enough lately. That includes last year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge (a win for the Boilermakers) in addition to the same event in 2018 and the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic. While what seems like the majority of 7-footers in college basketball ultimately wind up playing for either Purdue’s Matt Painter or Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, it doesn’t mean they have to play all the time.
7. Maryland at Louisville
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Was the cupboard bare when Kevin Willard and Kenny Payne were hired to take over Maryland and Louisville, respectively? Not entirely, but both first-year coaches had work to do. Willard buoyed his new team’s strength — forwards Donta Scott, Hakim Hart and Julian Reese — with guard help out of the transfer portal. Payne made the bigger swing, landing former five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to pair with Jae’lyn Withers up front. Payne’s biggest swing, of course, won’t pay off until the 2023-24 season (as long as he lands DJ Wagner after hiring his old Louisville teammate and DJ’s grandfather Milt Wagner).
8. Rutgers at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 30
This game is early enough in the season that Miami guards Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack might still be in the “feeling out this new partnership” stage. The best thing for college basketball drama — albeit certainly not for the Hurricanes — is if they never leave it and Wong holds on to his NIL resentment the entire season. Rutgers, on the other hand, might still be trying to figure out life without Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. Much more lies on headband-wearing Paul Mulcahy this season.
9. Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Monday, Nov. 28
There’s really nowhere for Minnesota to go but up in Ben Johnson’s second season as coach considering his first ended with 16 losses in their final 19 games. The Gophers didn’t get a terrific draw in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a Virginia Tech team that returns Justyn Mutts in addition to veteran guards Hunter Cattoor and Darius Maddox. That said, pairing North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia with Jamison Battle and adding a pair of veteran guards through the transfer portal should have Minnesota on better footing than its disastrous end to last season.
10. Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Too bad this game couldn’t have happened last year. Then Big Ten and ACC fans might actually be excited. Johnny Davis vs. Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia would have been something. Instead, Wisconsin will trot out Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl this season to square off against ... checks notes ... Daivien Williamson, the well-traveled Tyree Appleby and one-time Illinois recruiting target Damari Monsanto.
11. Georgia Tech at Iowa
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Best-case scenario for Iowa? Free of his twin brother’s shadow, Kris Murray has his own breakout season in Iowa City, and the Hawkeyes don’t miss a beat. Worst case is both Murray and Patrick McCaffery crumble under the pressure of being asked to lead the team for the first time. The reality? Probably somewhere in between. At least Iowa got an easy draw in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Georgia Tech went 12-20 last year and doesn’t project to be any better.
12. Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Monday, Nov. 28
Just think. At one point not that many years ago, both Northwestern coach Chris Collins and Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel — Duke teammates in the 1990s — were among the contenders to one day replace Krzyzewski. Collins got the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament in 2017. Capel turned being the Blue Devils’ top recruiter into another head coaching job with the Panthers. Now, the Blue Devils’ job might never be open again in their careers, and they’ll face each other in a game between teams that combined to go 26-37 last season. Collins lost all momentum from that NCAA tourney appearance, and Capel’s never had any at Pittsburgh.
13. Penn State at Clemson
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Somehow Brad Brownell has stuck at Clemson for what will be 13 seasons as head coach despite just three NCAA tournament appearances and the majority of his time with the Tigers spent hovering around .500. Micah Shrewsberry is going to hope for the same kind of patience in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions’ second-year coach has at least acquired an interesting collection of guards led by Jalen Pickett, but it will be a challenge for Penn State to climb out of the Big Ten basement ... again.
14. Boston College at Nebraska
Wednesday, Nov. 30
This game will surely appeal to someone. Maybe the players’ parents? There’s just not much history between Boston College and Nebraska. As in zero beyond a matchup in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cornhuskers are in what I think can now be assumed a permanent rebuild under Fred Hoiberg with seven more newcomers this season. The Eagles are on the opposite side of that coin with four returning starters, but that group only won 13 games and finished 11th in the ACC.