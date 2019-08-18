Listen to this article

Several Class of 2020 prospects have either committed or narrowed their lists and didn’t include Illinois. As the ever-important fall recruiting period approaches, our beat writer ranks who would be his priorities:

1. Adam Miller, Morgan Park

Illinois’ pursuit of the four-star guard has stretched two coaching staffs. Maintaining the Morgan Park/Mac Irvin Fire pipeline for the legit scorer wouldn’t be a bad idea.

2. DJ Steward, Whitney Young

Again, the Illini have put in a long-term recruitment for Steward. Makes sense. Top talent. In-state. Pursue! But keeping him from a blue blood (or Texas) might be tough.

3. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trinity Catholic (Mo.)

Frontcourt depth continues to be a concern for Illinois given Bernard Kouma’s uncertain status. Locking up the 7-foot rim protector from a friendly school would ease that.

4. Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Pairing a true point guard with a combo guard like Miller or Steward is also an Illinois priority. Curbelo, with his international experience, would be a good fit.

5. Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Andrews Osborne Acadmey (Ohio)

The addition of D-3 transfer Austin Hutcherson alleviates the absolute need for wing help, but another like Ambrose-Hylton wouldn’t hurt. Plus, he’s Canadian.

6. Hassan Diarra, Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)

Diarra gives off some Andres Feliz vibes as a stockier, physical point guard. That’s good considering he would essentially be replacing Feliz should he pick Illinois.

7. Zed Key, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

A baker’s dozen high-major offers this spring and summer better illustrates Key’s appeal than his ranking. A workhorse 4? Sounds exactly like what the Illini need.

8. Luke Kasubke, Chaminade (Mo.)

St. Louis hasn’t been super fruitful on the recruiting front, but Kasubke (a 38 percent three-point shooter with a 2019 Peach Jam title) checks several boxes on the wing.

9. Marcus Watson Jr., Morgan Park

Watson broke out this spring as the EYBL assists leader, which led to top-150 player status. His ability to facilitate and run an offense has value.

10. Davion Bradford, Mehlville (Mo.)

Post depth, remember? Another 7-footer that can get up and down the court wouldn’t be a terrible thing. Bradford also makes for good (and maybe needed) Kalkbrenner insurance.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).