Our AP Top 25 voter doesn’t fill out his preseason ballot for a couple more months. That said, most of the spots are locked up, but here’s 10 teams he’s still considering:
1. Cincinnati
Yes, Mick Cronin left for UCLA (as the Bruins’ like seventh choice), but he left a pretty talented roster for new coach John Brannen. Especially with Jarron Cumberland’s decision to return to the Bearcats.
2. Texas
Here’s some key facts to consider. Texas won the NIT without Jaxson Hayes, returns the backcourt that did it and boosted its frontcourt with its 2019 class.
3. Alabama
First-year coach Nate Oats would have had a tougher road in Tuscaloosa if Kira Lewis and John Petty hadn’t decided to return. But they did, and Oats was able to plan for the future with Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly.
4. Creighton
You’ll find the Bluejays in some of the many “too early top 25s” that have circulated this offseason. Losing Martin Krampelj (a legit stretch 4) hurts, but Creighton will still have a backcourt of returning leading scorer Ty-Shon Alexander and three-point gunner Mitchell Ballock. That might be enough.
5. Colorado
The Buffaloes didn’t exactly distinguish themselves in a terrible Pac-12 last season, but point guard McKinley Wright IV (a former Illini target) finished last season ranked sixth nationally in assist rate.
6. Southern California
Last year’s sub-.500 season was a major disappointment, but USC could have a serious frontcourt advantage when you combine returning forward Nick Rakocevic with five-star freshmen Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu.
7. Oregon
Point guard Payton Pritchard is back to build around off last year’s Sweet 16 team, but Oregon is going to have to count on its freshman five-star forward C.J. Walker and grad transfer Shakur Juiston.
8. Ole Miss
Adding 2019 guards Austin Crowley and Dude Collum provides depth behind returning scoring leader Breein Tyree even if the frontcourt is a bit more of a question mark.
9. Georgetown
An all-freshmen backcourt of James Akinjo and Mac McClung helped Georgetown post a four-win improvement and make the NIT. The next step? An NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2015.
10. Houston
Kelvin Sampson and Co. aren’t getting much love after a 33-win season given the Cougars lost their entire backcourt that was basically the team. Right now, Houston is banking on a breakout from Nate Hinton and Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes lucking into a waiver to play immediately.