Ranking Big Ten basketball venues
Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has covered games in all 14 Big Ten venues. With Illinois resuming conference play Tuesday night at Minnesota, he picks his best — and worst:
RK., ARENA TEAM COMMENT
1. Williams Arena Minnesota Oldest arena in the league — the Gophers first played there in 1928 — has basketball “feel” as newer venues all look roughly the same.
2. Mackey Arena Purdue Low roof traps all the sound and energy for what’s been consistently good basketball of late at facility that opened in 1967.
3. Assembly Hall Indiana Fans closest to the action are right on top of it, and the seating seems to extend infinitely upward for venue that can hold 17,222.
4. Breslin Center Michigan State Combination of a regularly good team and close quarters make Breslin lively and loud. Hard to believe it’s been in use since 1989.
5. State Farm Center Illinois Renovations heavily aesthetic inside, as the spaceship on the prairie remains unique outside and has been recognizable since 1963.
6. Pinnacle Bank Arena Nebraska The newest arena — the 15,500 seat venue in Lincoln opened in 2013 — in the Big Ten just needs a better team to call it home.
7. Jersey Mike’s Arena Rutgers New name aside, Rutgers will always play at “The RAC” aka “The Trapezoid of Terror,” as Scarlet Knights first played games there in 1977.
8. Xfinity Center Maryland The student section that runs from the floor to the top of the arena at one end is eye-catching for venue that can hold 17,950 fans.
9. Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa The unique aspect of Carver-Hawkeye’s bowl puts it ahead of the more NBA-esque arenas in the league. Venue first opened in 1983.
10. Crisler Center Michigan There is both nothing all that special or all that bad about the 12,707-seat arena that the Wolverines have called home since 1967.
11. Value City Arena Ohio State Best aspect about Ohio State’s otherwise generic arena that opened in 1998 is close proximity between the student section and bench.
12. Kohl Center Wisconsin The Badgers play in another multi-purpose arena that’s fine, but nothing spectacular at 23-year-old venue that can seat 17,230.
13. Welsh-Ryan Arena Northwestern Recent renovations have made a world of difference, but it’s still the smallest venue in the Big Ten with a capacity of 8,117.
14. Bryce Jordan Center Penn State The Nittany Lions still need a curtain to block off all the empty seats in the upper level at venue that first hosted Penn State in 1996.
