RANTOUL — Another area high school won’t be playing basketball on the IHSA’s current timeline after the Rantoul Board of Education voted Monday to side with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding scheduling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagles join Hoopeston Area, St. Thomas More and Schlarman in going against the IHSA’s Nov. 16-Feb. 13 layout. The private-school Sabers and Hilltoppers learned last Monday that they wouldn’t be playing this winter in accordance with a Diocese of Peoria decision, while Hoopeston Area officials announced Friday their kids also wouldn’t play basketball this winter.
“Decision was based on the liability exposure that the district would face if they went against IDPH guidelines,” Rantoul superintendent Scott Amerio told The News-Gazette via text message Monday night.
Pritzker has said he wants basketball moved to the spring as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide. It’s still unclear whether he wishes basketball to occur in the IHSA’s definition of spring — Feb. 15-May 1 — or during an IHSA 2021 summer season — April 19-June 26 — that almost entirely transpires in spring.
Rantoul’s opt-out means at least three of 10 Illini Prairie Conference schools won’t be playing basketball this winter, as the Eagles and STM are accompanied in that party by Diocese of Peoria member Bloomington Central Catholic. Monticello, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity are also part of the IPC.
Multiple groups have declared they’ll play basketball when the IDPH deems it safe instead of when the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee say so. Among them are Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools, the Diocese of Peoria, the Southwest Suburban Conference and Peoria Public Schools.
The last of that list was announced Monday night, as well, and includes Peoria High, Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods. With Diocese of Peoria member Peoria Notre Dame also out, that means at least four of 11 Big 12 Conference schools won’t participate in winter basketball. Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville and Urbana all are part of that league.
Wagner commits to Wofford. “It’s a factory,” according to Champaign Central boys’ soccer coach Nick Clegg.
And it’s hard to argue with him.
The factory is his Maroons producing Division I talent. The latest addition to that recent history came Monday, when senior Judd Wagner announced his verbal commitment to coach Joel Tyson’s Wofford men’s soccer team.
“He is probably the hardest-working player in the program,” Clegg said. “For people to see what all he is accomplishing, I think, may push them to push themselves and see it’s more attainable.”
Wagner is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer second-team choice who produced 14 goals and 17 assists out of the midfield for last season’s Central squad, which won a Class 2A regional title.
The 6-foot-4 Wagner also helped the Maroons win a Class 2A regional title in 2018.
Wagner joins Central products Santiago Rodriguez (2020 graduate, DePaul men’s soccer), Peter Wagner (2019 grad, Illinois-Chicago men’s soccer) and Ryan Chalifoux (2018 grad, Louisville football) as former Maroons soccer standouts currently competing at the D-I level. Peter Wagner, a goaltender, is Judd Wagner’s older brother as well.
“(Judd is) going to fit right in,” Clegg said. “He’s going to be ready to do whatever their coach needs.”
The Terriers finished 4-13-1 last season, Tyson’s first at the helm, and presently are not playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wagner and his Central teammates are in the same boat, their 2020-21 season set to begin in February.