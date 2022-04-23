RANTOUL — Scott Quinlan played for the Rantoul football team during a period of moderate success with the program.
His high school career included the Eagles qualifying for the 1993 Class 4A playoffs.
Now Quinlan is tasked with lifting his alma mater from an especially difficult stretch for Rantoul.
Quinlan is the next Eagles football coach, officially confirmed by the school district’s board of education on April 11.
He replaces Tom Hess, who oversaw the team for its last five seasons before stepping down earlier this school year and moving out of state.
“I love working with kids, and I love football,” Quinlan said. “I’m just really excited to be able to be the head football coach in the town I live, where I go to church, where I shop and where my kids go to school.”
Quinlan was an assistant coach under Hess each of the last two seasons at Rantoul, which hasn’t won a game since the 2018 season and hasn’t reached the IHSA state playoffs since 2005.
“It was an opportunity I had to think about,” Quinlan said. “It just came down to, ‘Who’s going to love these kids more than me?’ That’s how I made my decision.”
Quinlan is a senior business systems analyst who works remotely for a Texas-based company. His previous football coaching experience also includes a stint as an assistant coach at Rantoul.
After graduating from Rantoul, Quinlan walked on with the Illinois football team as a tight end. He later transitioned to fullback and was college teammates with the likes of Centennial graduates Lenny Willis, Robby Long and Patrick Rouse, St. Joseph-Ogden product Ryan Craig, Tuscola graduate Fred Wakefield and Urbana graduate Brian Scott.
Quinlan has wasted little time attempting to mold Eagles football into his vision of a successful program.
Upon being officially announced as the next head coach, Quinlan posted an invitation on Rantoul High’s Facebook page for students to attend a team meeting that happened this past Monday. Included within the invite is the sentence “at the heart of this program is going to be a family of student-athletes, coaches and supporting cast who come together to build a winning culture.”
“There’s a lot of potential at Rantoul,” Quinlan said. “I felt like I had the ability to lead and organize a football team. Really, my focus is to obviously win on the field, but I want to have a huge impact in these kids’ lives and have a lot of victories off the field as well.”
Quinlan describes his coaching style as “high energy” and “passionate.” Among his earliest missions will be to instill confidence in his athletes while also simplifying on-field matters for a program that is graduating 12 seniors from its 2021 roster.
“We had a bunch of new faces (at Monday’s meeting),” Quinlan said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but there’s a little bit of energy flowing now. Just trying to take advantage of that.”
On that front, Quinlan and a group of Rantoul football players attended Thursday night’s Illinois spring game.
Whether he knew it, Quinlan was preparing for this sort of culture-building during his two seasons as a Rantoul assistant.
He organized an event in which some of the village’s younger football athletes had the chance to visit the Eagles’ locker room, listen to a pregame speech and lead the high school players onto Bill Walsh Field ahead of last season’s Illini Prairie Conference game with Unity.
“Rantoul’s a little bit different because we have five different feeder schools,” Quinlan said. “It’s really important for me to go around and meet these kids.”
Quinlan, who grew up in Thomasboro and whose father is a distant relative of Roger Quinlan, the former Rantoul track and field Hall of Fame coach, doesn’t mince words when discussing his hopes for Rantoul football.
“We are going to win football games. ... It’s going to take a lot of intentional actions and decisions over the next couple years to get that moving in the right direction,” Scott Quinlan said. “I’m not saying we can’t win right now. That’s the expectation. I have two goals right now: win now, and instill the future. And I’m being really intentional about both of those things.”