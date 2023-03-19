Rantoul girls’ track and field coach George Washington, left, and Rantoul senior Brianna Dixon toast with chocolate milk — one of Dixon’s favorite drinks — while they stand inside the Rantoul gymnasium this past week before a workout. Dixon is vying for another state championships this spring after winning the first one by an Eagles’ girls’ track and field athlete in 2021 when she won the Class 2A 100-meter hurdles championship. ‘I’m just excited,’ Dixon said. ‘I feel like this is going to be a good year.’