WEEK 1: No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois football's second offensive play of the 2020 season ended with a Mike Epstein fumble. In hindsight, the moment set the tone for the Illini's attack all Friday evening long.
No. 14 Wisconsin silenced the Illinois offense during a season-opening decision in favor of the host Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, as the Illini's only points came in the form of sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes forcing a fumble and returning it 39 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. And Barnes' game entry occurred after defensive stalwart Jake Hansen exited with an injury.
The Illini finished with just 218 yards of total offense compared to Wisconsin's 430 as Badgers redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz torched Illinois. He completed each of his first 17 passes and finished with a 20-of-21 statline with five touchdowns thrown.
WHAT IT MEANS
Even after all of the positive momentum built up in the second half of last season, there is still growth for coach Lovie Smith's team to experience in 2020.
The Illini offense proved listless, as returning quarterback Brandon Peters never got comfortable outside of a few surprising rushes for 75 total yards. Guys like Donny Navarro and Luke Ford didn't record any receptions, and the rush game beyond Peters was nearly nonexistent.
Moreover, Camp Randall is not a fun place for the Illini. Even without the venerable venue shaking when "Jump Around" was played at the end of the third quarter. Illinois has lost eight straight in Madison.
WHAT'S NEXT
Lots of film-watching and an extra day of preparation time for what, on paper, is an easier Week 2 opponent in Purdue.
Illinois returns to Memorial Stadium with the knowledge that things went almost as bad as they could right off the bat. So there shouldn't be anywhere to go but up. Plus, the Illini can recall a 24-6 victory over the Boilermakers last year in West Lafayette, Ind.
If Illinois wants this unusual season to be a successful one, it must right the ship as soon as possible.