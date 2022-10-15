1. Going bowling
Illinois clinched a bowl bid with today's triumph

Illinois clinched a bowl bid with today's triumph, which even the most optimistic Illini fans likely didn't expect to happen in the seventh week of the season. It's not too early to start thinking big for which bowl they'll play in, especially as the path to the Big Ten title game on December 3 starts to become more clear.
2. They need to finish drives
The Illini have struggled to end drives with touchdowns, which became especially apparent. The first half ended with a 19-play, 72-yard drive that consumed more than eight minutes and ended with a 23-yard field goal. Moments later, the second half started with a Minnesota touchdown in less than 30 seconds. Ending with points is good, but those drives are worth more than three points.
3. Pinton perfect
Fabrizio Pinton hits a 30-yard field goal.

To that point, at least Illinois has a kicker it can depend upon in Fabrizio Pinton. The redshirt freshman transfer from Air Force has done an admirable job filling in for Caleb Griffin, converting all three of his attempts against Iowa and all four of his attempts against the Gophers. All of his makes today were chip shots — his longest make was from 31 yards — but the reliability factor is there.
4. Obligatory point about Chase Brown
Illinois RB Chase Brown should be in the Heisman conversation. Nation's No. 2 rusher scores on a 40-yard reception to open the game for the Illini vs. Minnesota in a Big Ten West game of import.
The Heisman chatter surrounding Brown is starting to heat up. The junior running back garnered 180 yards on the ground on 41 carries — the fifth-most in program history — and 53 more yards through the air, including a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter. With 1,059 yards through seven games, how far can he go?
5. Putting out the fires
Illinois’ defense came through when it mattered. The stats would suggest the Illini should have won by much more as they held the Gophers’ offense to 180 yards — just 38 of which came through the air — with only 11 first downs throughout the game. The Illini allowed just two touchdowns, the latter of which was set up by a lengthy kickoff return. Bret Bielema is right: this defense can put out a fire.
6. Welcome back, Tommy
Tommy DeVito does it himself.
Tommy DeVito proved why he’s such an integral piece of the offense against Minnesota. The unit lacked a spark in his absence last week against Iowa but appeared rejuvenated as he threw for 252 yards and a touchdown. DeVito isn’t the best quarterback in the Big Ten by any means, but he’s a competent passer who is capable of making the big throw when needed.