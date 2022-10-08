Quick takes as the Illini ride defensive dominance in a 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium:
1. Walters' warriors
Illinois won this game in spite of its offense, which bumbled along a turnover-laden effort that lacked inspiration. The defense answered the call, especially at the end of the first half when it held the Hawkeyes to just a field goal on two drives. The unit might be the best insurance policy in the Big Ten.
2. Too many turnovers
The Illini couldn't get out of their own way on offense (or special teams), with Isaiah Williams fumbling twice in the first half and Arthur Sitkowski tossing a pick on an ill-advised throw near the goal line in the fourth quarter. Mistakes that you can't afford to make nearly sank the entire team.
Lots of stares going around the press box after that Williams fumble stood and someone quipped, "Yes!"— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) October 9, 2022
3. Sitkowski struggles
Illinois fans should hope the loss of Tommy DeVito doesn't stretch beyond tonight. Sitkowski settled for dump-offs and short throws all night long, though he did take some successful shots before tossing the aforementioned interception.
Welp, that had some real Pete Carroll in the Super Bowl vibes. Art Sitkowski picked off on 2nd & goal. Iowa ball at its own 1-yard line. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 9, 2022
The flow of the offense completely changed for the worse without DeVito, although Chase Brown did finish with 132 yards to continue a strong season.
4. Sack attack
Spencer Petras isn't a star quarterback by any stretch of the imagination, especially when facing pressure like that shown by Illinois tonight. Petras was sacked 5 times tonight and was never allowed to find a rhythm under center.
Brian Ferentz being caught smiling after Spencer Petras throws the game-sealing interception is going over as well as everyone can expect.— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 9, 2022
Earlier this season I wrote that Illinois needed to start getting to the quarterback; they have, and the results have been promising.
5. A special night for special teams
In the absence of Caleb Griffin, Fabrizio Pinton proved himself as a worthy replacement by converting all three of his field goal attempts, including what wound up being the game-winning 36-yarder with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.
It's good. 🙌@Fabriziopinton x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/a7ShpDtCfe— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 9, 2022
Meanwhile, Big Ten fans in Australia were surely going wild as two Melbourne-born punters took center stage. Iowa standout Tory Taylor punted eight times for an average of 40.9 yards and Illinois' Hugh Robertson booted six punts for an average of 41.5 yards.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini tough as nails pic.twitter.com/1fKZHvvTye— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) October 9, 2022