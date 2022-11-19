Staff writer Joey Wright's quick take on Illinois' 19-17 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor:
1. In the face of heartbreak
An emotional week for Bret Bielema was capped with an 19-17 loss to No. 3 Michigan at The Big House on Saturday afternoon. The Illini rallied behind its head coach after his mother, Marilyn, passed away on Thursday and nearly pulled off the upset before the Wolverines stepped up down the stretch.
"I heard from the whole C-U community," Bielema said on postgame radio, thanking everyone who showed support after the death of a "wonderful woman."
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini put up a fight to the bitter end pic.twitter.com/qndorg1mvo— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) November 19, 2022
2. The fire department
Illinois' defense was once again instrumental in keeping the game close until the very end. Timely stops throughout the game — on key fourth down attempts and late in the fourth quarter — proved why Bielema has dubbed the group the team's "fire department," especially considering Michigan only scored 19 points on 376 total yards.
"I felt it was going to be a good matchup up front, the way we play defensively with our hands," Bielema said on the radio after the game. "I thought we'd be able to control the line of scrimmage. Our guys played (well) and had a chance but obviously fell a little short."
3. Nervous final frame
The fourth quarter came down to the final seconds, which agonized Illini fans as the Wolverines benefitted from a pass interference call and converted a key fourth down in the final minutes of the game. Illinois was never going to win if it came down to Michigan kicker Jake Moody, one of the best kickers in the nation. The Illini have come within eight points of winning in all four of their losses this season.
.@MartinOD64 @BBarn64 @IlliniFootball @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield @illinihq tie game pic.twitter.com/y7yqg4FRXD— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) November 19, 2022
4. Chase Brown: All-American
Chase Brown continues to do Chase Brown things. As is pretty much expected at this point, Brown tallied 140 yards on 29 carries and scored both of Illinois' touchdowns. More than anything, Brown's status as a trustworthy back who can gain big yards in a pinch hasn't wavered 11 games into the season.
"He had a challenge last Sunday to basically get healthy," Bielema said on the radio after the game. "He lived in that training room, I give our trainers a lot of credit and our doctors did everything, I knew Wednesday or Thursday he was feeling pretty good."
@IlliniFootball 17 Michigan 10. @IlliniFootball @illinihq @wdws1400 @whms975 pic.twitter.com/VmYhU0LjW3— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) November 19, 2022
5. Party at The Big House
If Tom Brady was playing, Illinois may have had a better chance. The Illini's upset of the Wolverines in 1999 is still their second most-recent win at Michigan Stadium, where they last won in 2008. It isn't an annual series, but the Illini's losing streak now stands at six games with their last win over Michigan coming in 2009.
Great to be back at Michigan Stadium for the first time since 2016. Best game I ever covered was here in 1999, an #Illini comeback against Tom Brady and pals. pic.twitter.com/k9VqAnr1KC— Bob Asmussen (@BobAsmussen) November 19, 2022