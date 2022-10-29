Our Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s quick take after the Illini's win against the Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Controlling their destiny
Nebraska had a chance at creating a three-way tie atop the Big Ten West with a win over No. 17 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten). And for a quarter and a half, that looked like a possibility.
The Illini used a strong finish to the second quarter to regain control of Saturday's game, courtesy none other than Chase Brown.
Brown's pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — turned a 9-6 deficit into a 20-9 halftime lead for Illinois.
The result never looked in doubt in the second half. It means the Illini are still in the driver's seat in the race for the West title.
Illinois leads second-place Purdue (5-3, 3-2) by a full game with the Boilermakers idle this week. Keep in mind, Purdue visits Champaign on Nov. 12.
"Give Nebraska a lot of credit," Illini second-year coach Bret Bielema said postgame. "I thought our guys let them have their moment and withstood it. Ryan Walters and the defensive staff put together a good plan.
"There was a couple things just out of rhythm in the second quarter. It's on the road. It's hectic. We knew we were going to run into a buzz saw. The second half probably had the chance to put it away earlier, but I liked the perseverance of our team. Our guys continue to grow, go forward. I think these guys are getting hungrier every week."
The other Brown
Chase Brown has been the headliner of the Illini's surprise 2022 season.
But on Saturday, Sydney Brown outshined his twin brother. Not only did he pick off two passes but had six total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in a key road win for Illinois against Nebraska (3-4, 2-2).
One of Sydney's interceptions set up his brother Chase's one-yard touchdown run to put the Illini back ahead 13-9 in the second quarter.
Chase wasn't bad, either.
The nation's rushing leader entering Saturday posted his ninth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, going for 149 yards on 32 carries.
The only concern? Another 30-plus carry game from Brown.
Josh McCray — in his return from a knee injury after missing six games — only got one touch, while Reggie Love III had six touches.
More history
Check another box for the Illini.
In a season that has featured more than a few firsts, Illinois added another one to the list on Saturday.
It was the first time in program history that the Illini have won three consecutive games against Nebraska, doing so in front of 86,691 fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Sure, the Cornhuskers aren't what they used to be, but beating a West rival — on the road, no less — always feels good.
Managing the game
The game-manager moniker is often seen as a negative. But Tommy DeVito managed things well on Saturday, missing on only two of his 22 passing attempts for two touchdowns. The 24-year-old quarterback spread the ball around, as well, hitting eight different receivers and didn't make the kind of mistakes his Nebraska counterparts did (three interceptions).
Through eight games, DeVito has 12 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Illinois doesn't need DeVito to be great, especially with the way the Illini can run the ball and chew up the clock (a 16-minute advantage in time of possession on Saturday).
A rare sight
The Illinois secondary has been one of the strengths of the team all year. That's why some of the chunk plays Nebraska had in the passing game in the first half seemed out of character.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson hit for five chunk plays (completions of 15 or more yards) in the first half alone. The Illinois defense had only allowed 19 such plays entering Saturday (seven games).
Thompson's 56-yard touchdown strike to Travis Vokolek was the biggest mistake of the day for the Illinois defense. Vokolek caught a pass near the sideline after Quan Martin went for the interception and missed. He then ran for 35 yards after the catch to put Nebraska into the lead at 9-6.
At that point, with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, the Cornhuskers had 219 yards of total offense.
Nebraska only had 29 yards the rest of the way, however, as the Cornhuskers couldn't get anything going once Thompson left the game with an undisclosed injury.
Mickey Joseph turned to third-string quarterback Chubba Purdy in the second half after a brief stint with Logan Smothers at QB. To no avail.