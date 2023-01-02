Staff writer Joey Wright's quick takeaways from No. 22 Mississippi State's 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl:
An emotional day
Mississippi State took an intentional delay of game penalty in honor of Mike Leach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzeswBFunF— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2023
Emotions were on full display throughout the game as Mississippi State honored Mike Leach. The Bulldogs' helmets were adorned with pirate decals to honor the late coach — who was known as "The Pirate" — and took a delay of game penalty on the first play of the opening quarter. Illinois declined the penalty.
Defensive duel
If there were questions about how Illinois' defense would fare following the departure of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and key secondary factors Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon, Aaron Henry answered them. Walters' replacement led an Illinois defensive approach that held the Bulldogs' air raid offense to 274 passing yards while forcing two turnovers on interceptions from Kendall Smith and Matthew Bailey.
However, the Illini missed an opportunity to force the Bulldogs into a deep field goal with 12 seconds left in the game when Simeon Price rushed for 28 yards to the Illinois two yard-line, which set up a 27-yard game-winning field goal from Massimo Biscardi.
DeVito's heroics
Illinois' offense fell just short in a defensive duel. Quarterback Tommy DeVito's final game in an Illinois uniform was a good one; he scored the Illini's lone touchdown on a two-yard rush late in the second quarter. But Illinois' rushing attack otherwise struggled to gain traction without Chase Brown as Reggie Love III and Josh McCray combined for just 57 rushing yards.
Ground game woes
Illinois finished with just 22 rushing yards — its lowest total of the season — and wound up being outgained handily by the Bulldogs' 116 yards on the ground. The Illini were set back by Brown's absence and seven Mississippi State sacks, which ultimately cost them 38 rushing yards.
But it was nonetheless a poor showing from an Illinois rushing attack that ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 2,139 yards.
The final play
Illinois' last gasp at a miracle win seemed to get off to a good start, but its fifth lateral from DeVito was recovered by Marcus Banks and returned for a touchdown. Thus brought an end to Illinois' bid for its first bowl win since 2011 and its first appearance in the final AP poll of the season since the 2007-08 season.