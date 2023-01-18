CHAMPAIGN — Timely baskets from No. 6 Indiana relegated No. 21 Illinois to an 83-72 loss at State Farm Center in one of the most anticipated games in program history.
Indiana built an 37-31 halftime lead and stretched its lead to 16 points at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Illini were forced to play conservatively for much of the second half as Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie and Kendall Bostic each picked up two fouls in the first half.
Bryant, who led Illinois with 18 points, ultimately fouled out with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter. McKenzie and Bostic added 15 points apiece, while Indiana was paced by Mackenzie Holmes' 30-point performance. Grace Berger added 18 points and Yarden Garzon splashed three three-pointers en route to 13 points to cement the victory for the Hooisers.