Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.